Ritesh Sanghvi joins Smart Accountants as US Tax & Accounting Director

TOMBALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Accountants, a Full-Service US CPA firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Ritesh Sanghvi as Director of US Tax & Accounting. Ritesh, an Enrolled Agent with over 19 years of industry experience, joins the team with an impressive range of skills, having previously worked as a Tax Associate Director at BDO.
Ritesh holds a wealth of experience in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, where he offered tax services to both domestic and international companies. He provided expert advice on mergers and acquisitions, tax planning, and compliance challenges. His experience also extends to high-net-worth individuals, offering personalized attention and bespoke solutions to help them navigate the complex world of US Taxation. He has successfully managed federal and state income tax returns for a wide spectrum of clients, including individuals and various entities such as S-corp, C-corp, partnerships, non-profits, multistate returns, and consolidated returns.
At Smart Accountants, Ritesh will oversee the US Tax and Accounting division, offering clients customized solutions tailored to meet their specific needs. He will also lead a team of seasoned tax and accounting professionals, ensuring the firm maintains its commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients.
"We are delighted to welcome Ritesh to our team," said Smart Accountants' Managing Partner, Vivek Shah. "As a leading US CPA firm, Smart Accountants is committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. With Ritesh's extensive experience and expertise in US taxation, we are confident that he is the perfect fit to lead the US Tax and Accounting division at Smart Accountants, providing clients with innovative solutions to their tax-related challenges."
"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with my old friends and colleagues, Vivek Shah, CA, CPA & Amit Patel, CA, CPA, with whom I started my career," Ritesh Sanghvi said. "After nearly two decades in US Taxation, I am excited for a new chapter in my professional journey. There is still so much more for me to discover in the US Tax Industry."
About Smart Accountants:
Smart Accountants is a leading US CPA firm, with deep industry expertise to provide finance and accounting services to small-to-large-sized organizations across all states in the USA. For more than 10 years, Smart Accountants has been providing impeccable service to clients by addressing their audit, tax, advisory, and consulting needs.
With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Smart Accountants is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. 'Driving Values through Expertise & Innovation in the Accounting Industry.' https://www.smartaccts.com/
