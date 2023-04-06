Top Fingerprint Sensor Companies Across the World - IMARC Group

Top Companies in the Fingerprint Sensor Industry

A fingerprint sensor is a component of the biometric security system that scans an individual’s fingerprints to authenticate their identity.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fingerprint sensor represents specialized biometric security systems that can scan the fingerprints of an individual to authenticate their identity. Some of the common product types include capacitive, optical, thermal, ultrasonic, etc. These fingerprint sensor variants can capture high-contrast fingerprint images, convert them into digital code, and store them as fingerprint minutiae.

They are fast, reliable, cost-effective, and convenient, and can be seamlessly integrated into multiple devices. As a result, fingerprint sensor technologies find widespread applications across various sectors, such as consumer electronics, healthcare, government, aerospace, defense, banking, travel and tourism, information technology (IT), etc.

The rising instances of security breaches in numerous industries across the globe and the increasing need to strengthen the authentication process and facilitate secure access control to several facilities and IT systems are primarily driving the top companies in the fingerprint sensor industry. Additionally, the growing adoption of the solution for digitizing time and attendance systems in government and corporate organizations across countries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the launch of smartphones and wearables equipped with fingerprint locks and the escalating automation in modern vehicles to unlock doors and initiate engine operations conveniently and ensure improved safety are also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, elevating focus among leading market players on incorporating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), for improving the accuracy of the authentication process and providing a personalized user experience is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce biometric payment cards are expected to fuel the top companies in the fingerprint sensor industry in the coming years.

Some of the Top Fingerprint Sensor Companies Across the World

3M Cogent Inc.

Anviz Global Inc.

Apple Inc.

BIO-Key International Inc.

Egis Technology Inc

Fingerprint Cards AB

IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation)

Idex Biometrics ASA

M2SYS Technology

Next Biometrics Group ASA

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.

Sonavation Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Vkansee Technology Inc.

