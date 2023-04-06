BROADWAY COMES TO RENO ANNOUNCES 2023 - 24 SEASON FEATURING RENO PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S THE LION KING
BROADWAY COMES TO RENO SPONSORED BY FIRST INDEPENDENT BANK ANNOUNCES 2023 - 24 SEASON FEATURING THE RENO PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S THE LION KING
We are so proud to share this phenomenal upcoming season with our community, featuring seven incredible titles premiering here in Reno for the first time.”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadway Comes to Reno sponsored by First Independent Bank is thrilled to announce a monumental, direct-from-Broadway season comprised of seven Reno premieres featuring Disney’s THE LION KING. More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of THE LION KING, and now Reno will too when the show debuts this November playing the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort.
— Executive Director of the Pioneer Center, Dennyse Sewell
Kicking things off at the Pioneer Center in September is the exhilarating, triumphant, undeniable mega hit story of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll – TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. And just in time for the holidays, the classic holiday tale DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL comes to life on stage. In January 2024, Reno welcomes the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over, SIX. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories arrives the week before Valentine’s Day. Following in March is MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey. The season concludes with the most successful American play in Broadway history, Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.
Broadway Comes to Reno 2023-24 Season Performance Dates
TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL / September 26 – October 1, 2023
~ 8 shows @ Pioneer Center
Disney’s THE LION KING / November 9 – 19, 2023
~ 15 shows @ Grand Theatre at GSR
DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL / November 21 – 26, 2023
~ 8 shows @ Pioneer Center
SIX / January 2 – 7, 2024
~ 8 shows @ Pioneer Center
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL / February 6 -11, 2024
~ 8 shows @ Pioneer Center
MEAN GIRLS / March 12 – 17, 2024
~ 8 shows @ Pioneer Center
Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD / June 18 – 23, 2024
~ 8 shows @ Pioneer Center
“We are so proud to share this phenomenal upcoming season with our community, featuring seven incredible titles premiering here in Reno for the first time. We’ve been presenting the Broadway Comes to Reno series for over 28 years, and it’s always been a top priority to expand our audience and attract the highest caliber touring Broadway shows to northern Nevada,” said Executive Director of the Pioneer Center, Dennyse Sewell. “The intimate size of the Pioneer Center makes it ideal for most shows, but squeezing the entire Serengeti and Pride Rock under our iconic gold dome was not possible. Working with our friends at the Grand Sierra Resort allows us the opportunity to present the world’s number one musical on one of the largest stages in North America – and bring our local audiences the show they’ve been asking for!”
Renewing subscribers can secure their seats now. Subscription packages for new subscribers will go on sale in June – exact date to be announced. The only way to guarantee seats to these blockbuster shows is to subscribe to a season package. Patrons interested in becoming new subscribers are encouraged to sign up on the wait list today at www.pioneercenter.com.
Enjoy the many exclusive benefits of being a subscriber, including a guarantee of the same great seats for each season show at the Pioneer Center and the best seats for THE LION KING at Grand Theatre, renewing those seats from year to year, secure the best pricing and seats, and first access to upgrading and exchanging seats. Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public. Subscription tickets are received electronically via email before the performance to avoid box office lines, and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.
Group tickets for all other shows will be available later in the summer – exact date to be announced. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133
email us here