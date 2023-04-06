NYF Partners with Paul Marobella, CEO of VOKAL For Episode 2 of “State of the Biz” Series

In this latest episode, Paul teams up with four A-list industry game-changing leaders to discuss what modern marketing means in 2023.
“State of the Biz” – What Does Modern Marketing Mean?
Host - Paul Marobella, Chief Executive Officer, VOKAL
• Jason Harris, Chief Executive Officer, Mekanism
• Laura Maness, Global Chief Executive Officer, Grey
• Lisa Pillet, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Fossil Group
• Brenda Tsai, Chief Marketing Officer, State Street
Together these C-suite innovators, known for their high stakes decision making ability and strategic skills, together share their perspective on modern marketing.
Through thought provoking questions and insightful analysis, the panel explores what a balanced go-to-market strategy looks like, how data-driven marketing is evolving, creativity in the era of AI, the shift in talent strategy as technology advances, cultural relevance, and more.
“Our North Star with NYF’s State of the Biz is to deliver thought-provoking, informative, and powerful insights from our industry’s best and this month’s panel is no exception. Our key takeaway is that the magic of modern creativity and marketing is perpetual, constantly shape-shifting, requiring the best marketers to not only lean into innovation for growth but continually build on the never-changing truths of brand and marketing strategy. This truly is a pivotal moment in advertising and marketing history.” –Paul Marobella, Chief Executive Officer, VOKAL
A masterful interviewer, both fluent in digital + data, Paul brings his unique hybrid experience and insights to the series as host. He’s the definition of a modern marketer with over 20 years working with immersive digital experiences within the agency and brand space. His 360-degree perspective provides him with the industry connections to assemble some of the most amazing minds in advertising, marketing, and brand building to come together to discuss the “State of the Biz.”
“We’re excited to continue this series with Paul and these powerhouse creative executives. This latest episode is definitely worth watching as Paul and his panel of C-suite innovators share their perspective and industry insights on the evolving industry landscape,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions.
Visit Episode 2 to view“State of the Biz” – What Does Modern Marketing Mean? Stay tuned for additional episodes of “The State of the Biz” with Paul Marobella coming soon. To view Episode 1 of “State of the Biz,” visit HERE.
The official deadline to enter the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 28, 2023.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and is judged by an international jury of more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. NYF’s jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
