London Book Fair to Showcase Retired Language and Literature Professor’s Psychosexual Thriller

The book gives food for thought as well as a kind of perverse satisfaction for the imagination and senses. It is a thinking reader’s thriller.”
— Dennis McCort
OLYMPIA, LONDON, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis McCort’s Duncan is a gripping psychosexual thriller that weaves together the chilling odyssey of a pedophiliac serial killer with the heart-wrenching struggles of a family culminating in a suspenseful confrontation heightened by the enigmatic role of a beloved toy gorilla. The book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the London Book Fair scheduled on April 18-20 at Olympia London.
The novel is divided into two strands: one follows a pedophiliac serial killer, Samuel Clause, who goes by the nickname "Santa," on his depraved journey up the East coast to Canada, while the other focuses on the Driscoll family in upstate Syracuse, as they come to terms with mother Julie's paralysis following a horrific auto accident.
As the two strands approach, the reader's adrenaline builds to a fever pitch, leading to an inevitable confrontation. The novel is thought-provoking, exploring the abnormal psychology of a pedophiliac killer and the complex emotions of a family in crisis.
Dennis McCort is the author of A Kafkaesque Memoir: Confessions from the Analytic Couch, which delves into his experiences growing up in Hoboken, New Jersey, during the postwar industrial era. A retired German language and literature professor from Syracuse University, McCort has authored literary studies on German and Swiss writers and the influence of Zen Buddhism on Western writers.
Readers may purchase their copy of the gripping novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
