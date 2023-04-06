Impact Investing Market Size 2023 and it's Top 10 Impact Investing market Trends by Impact Investing World Forum (IIWF)

1. Asset Under Management (AUM): According to a report by the GIIN and Symbiotics, the total AUM of impact investing funds was $228 billion in 2020, up from $181 billion in 2019.
2. Geographical Spread: Impact investing is becoming increasingly popular around the world, with a significant increase in activity in emerging markets. According to the GIIN, investments in emerging markets accounted for 57% of all impact investing assets under management in 2020.
3. Growth in Demand: The demand for impact investing is expected to grow, with 95% of investors surveyed by the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) stating that they plan to maintain or increase their allocations to impact investments in 2021.
4. Continued Focus on Environmental Issues: The environmental sector is expected to continue to be a popular area of focus for impact investors. According to the GIIN, 54% of impact investors surveyed in 2020 targeted environmental goals.
5. Rise of Social Bonds: The issuance of social bonds is expected to continue to grow, with a 44% increase in issuance volume in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
6. Increasing Adoption of ESG Metrics: The adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics in investment decision-making is expected to continue to increase, with 79% of institutional investors surveyed by Natixis Investment Managers stating that they use ESG criteria in their investment process.
7. More Innovative Investment Structures: The use of innovative investment structures such as blended finance and pay-for-success models is expected to increase, with 64% of impact investors surveyed by the GIIN stating that they use blended finance structures.
8. Greater Focus on Racial Equity: The focus on racial equity is expected to continue to grow, with 74% of impact investors surveyed by the GIIN stating that they are actively working to address racial equity issues.
9. Expansion of Impact Investing to Mainstream Investors: The impact investing market is expected to expand to mainstream investors, with 46% of high-net-worth investors surveyed by UBS stating that they plan to increase their allocation to impact investments in 2021.
10. Growing Interest in Gender-Lens Investing: Gender-lens investing, which focuses on investments that advance gender equality, is expected to continue to gain interest, with a 15% increase in the number of gender-lens investment products in 2020, according to the Criterion Institute.
Greater Emphasis on Measuring Impact: The measurement of impact is expected to become more important, with 97% of impact investors surveyed by the GIIN stating that they use some form of impact measurement.
Increasing Integration of Impact into Investment Strategies: The integration of impact into traditional investment strategies is expected to increase, with 61% of asset managers surveyed by PwC stating that they have integrated ESG criteria into their investment process.
