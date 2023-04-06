Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,693 in the last 365 days.

Impact Investing Market Size 2023 and it's Top 10 Impact Investing market Trends by Impact Investing World Forum (IIWF)

IMPACT INVESTING WORLD FORUM

IMPACT INVESTING WORLD FORUM

IIWF

IIWF

Impact Investing Market Size 2023 and it's Top 10 Impact Investing market Trends by Impact Investing World Forum (https://impactinvestingconferences.com/)

The Impact Investing World Forum is one of the leading global impact investment communities / events, based in London UK Europe”
— IIWF
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The IIWF (Impact Investing World Forum) (https://impactinvestingconferences.com/) today published a list of curated trends in Impact Investing Market Size 2023, the Top 10 Impact Investing market Trends. Here they are:

1. Asset Under Management (AUM): According to a report by the GIIN and Symbiotics, the total AUM of impact investing funds was $228 billion in 2020, up from $181 billion in 2019.

2. Geographical Spread: Impact investing is becoming increasingly popular around the world, with a significant increase in activity in emerging markets. According to the GIIN, investments in emerging markets accounted for 57% of all impact investing assets under management in 2020.

3. Growth in Demand: The demand for impact investing is expected to grow, with 95% of investors surveyed by the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) stating that they plan to maintain or increase their allocations to impact investments in 2021.

4. Continued Focus on Environmental Issues: The environmental sector is expected to continue to be a popular area of focus for impact investors. According to the GIIN, 54% of impact investors surveyed in 2020 targeted environmental goals.

5. Rise of Social Bonds: The issuance of social bonds is expected to continue to grow, with a 44% increase in issuance volume in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

6. Increasing Adoption of ESG Metrics: The adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics in investment decision-making is expected to continue to increase, with 79% of institutional investors surveyed by Natixis Investment Managers stating that they use ESG criteria in their investment process.

7. More Innovative Investment Structures: The use of innovative investment structures such as blended finance and pay-for-success models is expected to increase, with 64% of impact investors surveyed by the GIIN stating that they use blended finance structures.

8. Greater Focus on Racial Equity: The focus on racial equity is expected to continue to grow, with 74% of impact investors surveyed by the GIIN stating that they are actively working to address racial equity issues.

9. Expansion of Impact Investing to Mainstream Investors: The impact investing market is expected to expand to mainstream investors, with 46% of high-net-worth investors surveyed by UBS stating that they plan to increase their allocation to impact investments in 2021.

10. Growing Interest in Gender-Lens Investing: Gender-lens investing, which focuses on investments that advance gender equality, is expected to continue to gain interest, with a 15% increase in the number of gender-lens investment products in 2020, according to the Criterion Institute.

Greater Emphasis on Measuring Impact: The measurement of impact is expected to become more important, with 97% of impact investors surveyed by the GIIN stating that they use some form of impact measurement.

Increasing Integration of Impact into Investment Strategies: The integration of impact into traditional investment strategies is expected to increase, with 61% of asset managers surveyed by PwC stating that they have integrated ESG criteria into their investment process.

About IIWF:

The Impact Investing World Forum is one of the leading global impact investment communities / events, based in London UK Europe. It is focused on esg investing, sustainable, impact funds, impact bonds, climate finance, social finance, social impact, sustainable investing and social investments. Website: https://impactinvestingconferences.com

Curated by:

IIWF - Impact Investing World Forum
Source: https://impactinvestingconferences.com/
Email: info@impactinvestingconferences.com

PR Department
Impact Investing World Forum
info@impactinvestingconferences.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Impact Investing Market Size 2023 and it's Top 10 Impact Investing market Trends by Impact Investing World Forum (IIWF)

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more