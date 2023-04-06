Dr. Hussaini Haruna Coomassie Appointed as IPC Ambassador and Head of Mission in Nigeria

Newly Appointed Head Of the Mission IPC Nigeria Dr. Coomassie IPC unites humanity beyond caste, color, or creed.

Dr. Hussaini Coomassie Appointed as IPC Ambassador and Head of Mission in Nigeria, to lead peace, development, and conflict resolution efforts

Think Globally Act Locally” — H.E Prince Hassan

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- His Excellency Prince Hassan, the World Chairman and global Ambassador of the International Peace Commission IPC announced today that Dr. Hussaini Haruna Coomassie has been appointed as the Ambassador and Head of the Mission for the International Peace Commission (IPC) in Nigeria.Dr. Coomassie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having worked extensively in the field of peace and conflict resolution.He is widely respected in Nigeria and beyond for his dedication and commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.In his new role, Dr. Coomassie will be responsible for leading the IPC's efforts in Nigeria, working closely with government officials, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to promote peace, sustainable development, reconciliation, and conflict resolution. He will also work to strengthen the IPC's partnerships and collaborations in Nigeria and across the region.Speaking about the appointment, H.E Prince Hassan said: "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Coomassie to the IPC family. His extensive experience and deep commitment to peace and stability make him an ideal choice to lead our mission in Nigeria. I have no doubt that under his leadership, the IPC will make significant progress toward our shared goal of promoting peace, prosperity, and security in the region.The IPC World Chairman H.E Prince Hassan also extended profound gratitude to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, for their support in making IPC a reality in Nigeria.Dr. Coomassie expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the IPC's Ambassador and Head of Mission in Nigeria, saying: "I am honored to have been appointed to this important role. I look forward to working closely with the IPC team, as well as our partners and stakeholders across Nigeria, to promote peace and stability in the region. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by conflict and insecurity."The International Peace Commission (IPC) is a global civil society organization that strives to advance peace, reconciliation, and conflict resolution worldwide and Works towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations. With a vast network of specialists and collaborators, the IPC endeavors to tackle some of the most pressing peace and security challenges facing the world today. The IPC was established to uphold the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted by the United Nations on December 10th, 1948.

