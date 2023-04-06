Stopping Title Fraud Before It Happens with the Launch of EquityProtect

EquityProtect Launches the First and Only True Home Stealing, Title Theft and Equity Protection Company

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EquityProtect, a one-of-a-kind title and equity protection plan, announces its release as of April 1, 2023.

Cyberthreats are on the rise; the FBI reported that in 2017 there were 9,654 cases of real estate fraud, resulting in more than $56 million in losses. Home title fraud has grown considerably since then, with 11,578 cases of real estate fraud reported in 2021, with losses totaling more than $350 million.

Most home title protection companies today will monitor your property for fraud and then notify you after the crime occurs – some will even help you fix it once it has happened. What they don’t tell you is that this type of monitoring is already available to you absolutely free from many county recorders. Additionally, once the fraud happens, it can cost you up to thousands of dollars to reverse and months of stress and worry that could have been easily prevented. Using a new Patent Pending process, EquityProtect will scan, monitor, alert, and most importantly, protect you from any attempts to tamper with or steal your home equity and ownership – 365 days a year, 24/7.

“Home title monitoring is good, but knowing your home is protected before something bad happens is better. EquityProtect does not just monitor, we do what others don’t – we protect your title and more importantly your equity with our patent pending SmartPolicy, locking down your home ownership from cyber criminals and fraud," states Jim Adams, President at EquityProtect.

EquityProtect uses biometrics to encrypt your complete property history. Through their fully digital property manager, they record a lien that prevents anyone from recording a new deed without removing the claim. The only way someone can remove YOUR lien is with your facial recognition from our app or token that's only known by the TRUE owner. Standing behind all of this protection is a guarantee of insurance for the homeowner should anything fraudulent occur.

About EquityProtect

EquityProtect was founded in 2022 with the commitment and dedication to ensure that title and equity fraud does not happen. The founders and creators of EquityProtect have a combined experience of more than 50 years in the title, data, and technology industry.