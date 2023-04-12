The Beljanski Foundation Funds Groundbreaking Clinical Trial for Long COVID Treatment Amid Urgent Need

Long COVID Clinical Trial

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beljanski Foundation is sponsoring a new clinical trial for patients with Long COVID because of the urgent need for a new and successful treatment.

Anecdotal reports from patients experiencing lingering symptoms from infection with SARS-CoV-2 started to emerge shortly after the beginning of the pandemic, and the term “Long COVID” was coined to name this condition and alert the medical and scientific communities. Upwards of 65 million people worldwide are now suffering from this condition.

The goal of the trial is to test whether the administration of a special preparation of small RNA fragments, originally developed by Dr. Mirko Beljanski, will help Long COVID patients by stimulating stem cells in the bone marrow to produce new immune cells. An earlier clinical trial, conducted with this special preparation of RNA fragments at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, confirmed its safety and efficacy for treating thrombocytopenia (low platelets) caused by chemotherapy. Thrombocytopenia has been seen in a significant number of Long COVID patients, and low platelets are associated with fatigue - a major symptom of Long COVID. The trial will also reveal the potential of the RNA fragments to re-balance immunity in these patients.

The critical role of RNA primers was first discovered by Okazaki, who showed that short segments of RNA are essential for initiating the synthesis of one of the new strands of DNA. Dr. Beljanski, a biochemist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, prepared short RNA fragments that specifically prime DNA synthesis in bone marrow stem cells, which triggers the production of our white blood cells and platelets. The RNA fragments have been available as dietary ingredients in the US since the 90s, and a commercial preparation made available by Maison Beljanski will be used for the new clinical trial. The findings are expected to provide valuable insight into whether improving bone marrow function and patient immunity is a pathway for successful Long COVID treatment.

"For Long COVID patients with thrombocytopenia, the clinical trial will determine whether administration of the RNA fragments relieves their symptoms (fatigue, depression) by boosting their platelet counts," says Dr. John Hall, Director of Research at the Beljanski Foundation.

The Beljanski Foundation, Inc, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to researching natural solutions to cancer and other chronic diseases, has received the 2023 Gold Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Over the last few years, public interest in more research on natural compounds has allowed the Beljanski Foundation to fund several research programs, that were conducted at various academic institutions. Each of its research programs has led to peer-reviewed publications the Foundation shares with the public, on its website, https://www.beljanski.org.

