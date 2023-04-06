The 2023 STOP THE BLEED® Grant Program launches today.
The STOP THE BLEED® Response Station is an innovative mix of necessary public safety infrastructure and digital outdoor media
The STOP THE BLEED® Project launched the 2023 STOP THE BLEED® Grant Program today, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $100,000 in value.
The STOP THE BLEED® Grant program is managed by the STOP THE BLEED® Project and is one of a number of programs the Project has developed to support the STOP THE BLEED® campaign.”
— Dr. Matthew Levy, Board Chair of the Stop the Bleed Coalition
MENDHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The STOP THE BLEED® Project launched the 2023 STOP THE BLEED® Grant Program today, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $100,000 in value. The grants consist of US Department of Defense licensed STOP THE BLEED® Equipment and are designed for organizations seeking to enhance their ability to address a bleeding emergency through training and the installation of public safety infrastructure. Applications are now open to eligible U.S. based organizations. Visit the Grant page for more information about the types of grants available or to apply.
The STOP THE BLEED® Training Kit grant is designed to provide training equipment to organizations conducting approved STOP THE BLEED® training courses or that are planning to do so. These kits are valued at $1,000 and include a best-in-class set of training tools for in person training. Applications are open to eligible U.S. based organizations (government entities, schools, non-profit organizations, civic groups and faith-based organizations).
The STOP THE BLEED® Response Cabinet grant consists of up to ten (10) Response Cabinets, each of which include eight (8) STOP THE BLEED® Kits. These cabinets are compliant with the most recent Department of Defense STOP THE BLEED® standards and include QR codes for easy access to instructions and other STOP THE BLEED® information. Applications are open to U.S. based schools including pre-schools, elementary, middle and high schools, colleges and universities.
The STOP THE BLEED® Response Station is an innovative mix of necessary public safety infrastructure and digital outdoor media. Designed as a “forward operating post,” these stations are highly accessible safety beacons, providing communities with a centralized hub for emergency response. Each station's response cabinet includes 5, grab-and-go, STOP THE BLEED® Response Belts with military grade tourniquets and hemostatic dressings. A 2-in-1 breaching tool to force entry, 2 ballistic shields for law enforcement protection, a power bank to connect electronics, adjustable shelving, whiteboard and interior LED lighting. The Station grant consists of one (1) Response Station, delivery and installation at the grantee's location and 3 years of operating costs.
The STOP THE BLEED® Grant program is managed by the STOP THE BLEED® Project and is one of a number of programsprogram’s the Project has developed to support the STOP THE BLEED® campaign. Other programs include the STOP THE BLEED® Scholarship program, the STOP THE BLEED® Ambassador Program and STOP THE BLEED® Day, which takes place on May 25, 2023, during EMS Week.
The STOP THE BLEED® Project is a public/private collaboration involving a wide range of non-profit organizations, government agencies, companies and individuals working to create more public awareness of the STOP THE BLEED® campaign and the importance of learning how to stop traumatic bleeding.
The STOP THE BLEED® Response Station and STOP THE BLEED® Response Cabinet grants are sponsored by the Stop the Bleed Coalition and with support from Response Point Technologies.
Stop the Bleed Coalition is an IRS approved, tax exempt, 501(c)3 charitable organization. It was formed with a mandate to support the STOP THE BLEED® campaign and is the only nonprofit organization with that singular purpose.
Response Point Technologies (RPT) is revolutionizing public safety infrastructure with innovative solutions designed to save lives when seconds count. From the “first-of-its-kind” STOP THE BLEED® Response Belt to its flagship STOP THE BLEED® Response Station, RPT products provide first responders with the necessary tools to respond efficiently and effectively to bleeding emergencies, leading to improved outcomes. Visit responsepoint.tech for more information.
To learn more about the STOP THE BLEED® Grant Program please contact theteam@stopthebleedproject.org.
You can also follow the progress of the grant program on social media using #STOPTHEBLEED.
Why it Matters
STOP THE BLEED® is a public health initiative aimed at directly saving lives. Through efforts to increase public awareness and encourage people and organizations across the United States to get trained with life-saving STOP THE BLEED® techniques, people can be ready to take action and stop everyday instances of life-threatening bleeding in their homes and communities. In many cases, death from blood loss is preventable. Properly trained, anyone can STOP THE BLEED® until professional help arrives.
Experts say it takes between:
3 - 5 minutes to die from severe bleeding.
7 -10 minutes is the average EMS response time.
The STOP THE BLEED® Project is a national initiative with support across public and private sector organizations and individuals committed to saving lives. The Project is supported by over 100 organizations, including the following:
United States Department of Defense
Stop the Bleed Coalition
American College of Surgeons
United States Department of Homeland Security
The American Red Cross
The American Heart Association
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Philip St Jacques
STOP THE BLEED® Project
+1 973-978-9204
email us here