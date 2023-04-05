There were 1,969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,677 in the last 365 days.
Ideal Property Group Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for Penang Technology Park @Bertam
Media Relations, Ooi Kee Liang
April 05, 2023, 23:31 GMT
Ideal Property Group Chairman, Tan Sri Datuk Alex Ooi Kee Liang broke ground for their latest innovative project, a state-of-the-art technology park in Penang.
PENANG, MALAYSIA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Property Group, led by Executive Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Alex Ooi Kee Liang, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their newest endeavor, the Penang Technology Park@Bertam, a state-of-the-art technology park focused on high technology industries. On March 17, 2023, the event was officiated by the Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, marking a new era of technological innovation and collaboration in the region.
“We are thrilled to break ground on the Penang Technology Park @Bertam with the goal of making this project a dynamic hub for talent, innovation, and advanced technology,” says Ooi. “The park will provide a platform for businesses to collaborate which will ultimately create more job opportunities and boost the region's economy even further. We are fully committed to sustainability and will ensure that the technology park will be a leading center for innovation in Penang.”
The Penang Technology Park@Bertam is a freehold land spanning 880 acres and strategically located near major highways, a seaport, an airport, and a railway station, and is designed to attract high-technology industries and diversify the economy within the region. It offers built-to-lease, built-to-suit, and land for sale, with prices ranging from RM62 to RM90 per square foot.
The Penang Technology Park@Bertam features a one-stop center, quality infrastructure, reliable high-speed internet, water, power, and gas supply, and a convenient and accessible transportation system. Its proximity to leading educational institutions such as Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Cawangan Pulau Pinang, Institut Pergigian dan Perubatan Termaju USM, and Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP) Kepala Batas, making it the ideal location for research and development collaborations.
Ideal Property Group exhibits its commitment to sustainability through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, which include building a detention pond to manage rainwater flow and installing solar panels for clean energy generation. The park aims to be a collaborative hub for financial and educational institutions and spur job opportunities and economic growth within the region.
Ooi Kee Liang led his company, Ideal Property Group, to its award-winning status on the island of Penang and throughout Malaysia. Founded in 2001, the Group seeks to enhance development projects throughout Penang and continues to grow stronger with this new venture predicting a steady flow of RM4.2bil as its GDV. Ooi is highly motivated to meet the local needs and demands of the region.
