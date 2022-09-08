Ideal Property Group Supports Education in Construction of Secondary School Complex in Penang
Ooi Kee Liang of Ideal Property Group supports education endeavors with the construction of the 3rd phase of Heng Ee Chinese Secondary School Bayan Baru Campus.PENANG, MALAYSIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Property Group makes a generous contribution for the pursuit of education in constructing the expansion of Heng Ee Chinese Secondary School Bayan Baru campus. This is part of the continuous endeavors from Ooi after his generous sponsorship in the first phase of development of the school.
The sponsored building’s construction is completed with houses, lecture rooms, canteens, indoor gymnasium rooms, science labs and auditoriums with a total of 5 floors. Upon the completion of the third phase building of the school, Heng Ee Chinese Secondary School Bayan Baru campus is now able to benefit as many as 1000 new students with its new establishment.
Ideal Property Group is one of the top leading property developers in Malaysia, taking a fresh and innovative approach to their project designs. The company upholds corporate social responsibilities through programs that promote education, public infrastructure and environmental sustainability in Penang.
“Education is the foundation and building block for any individual to succeed in the future,” says Ooi Kee Liang, Chairman of Ideal Property Group. “Through this sponsorship, we believe the expansion of Heng Ee Chinese Secondary School and its completion will provide opportunities for many students to learn and engage in a bigger space with quality facilities and amenities.”
Ooi Kee Liang is inspired by projects that uphold social responsibility throughout his 25-year career in property management and development. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Ohio State University, US in 1994.
Ooi’s focus on project development led him to success in the real estate industry where the company is now an internationally renowned property development company in Penang, working with clients across Malaysia and Singapore.
For more information about Property Ideal Group and their current projects, please visit their website at www.idealproperty.com.my
###
Media Relations
Ooi Kee Liang
email us here