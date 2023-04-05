Auditor Fitzpatrick Announces Audit of Francis Howell R-III School District

Submit Release
State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today an audit of the Francis Howell R-III School District.  Numerous concerns have been raised to the State Auditor's Office regarding fiscal and operations concerns with the school district. Recently, members of the Missouri General Assembly as well as a member of the Francis Howell R-III School District Board have requested an audit of the school district. The last state audit of the district was released in March 2000.  A full copy of that audit can be found here.

