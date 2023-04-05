There were 2,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,075 in the last 365 days.
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Personal Care Services Provider Arrested for Submitting Forged Doctors’ Referrals and Fraudulently Billing Medicaid Nearly $400,000
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This fraudster forged medical records to steal nearly $400,000 from taxpayers. My Medicaid fraud investigators uncovered this scheme and stopped it. Now the defendant will have to answer for his crime in a court of law.”
According to the investigation, Burch owned Divinely Chosen Services, a Medicaid provider of personal care services. In order for Medicaid recipients to qualify for these services, a referring physician must deem the care medically necessary and submit appropriate documentation. However, the MFCU investigation revealed that Burch and the company repeatedly submitted forged doctors’ referrals to Medicaid so that Burch could bill for providing the unnecessary services. From January 2020 through November 2022, Burch submitted fraudulent documents and billed for these services resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars to the Medicaid program.
Burch faces one count of Medicaid provider fraud, a first-degree felony.
The Florida Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates allegations of patient abuse, neglect, and exploitation in facilities receiving payments under the Medicaid program. Additionally, the MFCU investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state's Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida's taxpayers.
