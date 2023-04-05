Senator Fontana Announces $89K for Security Upgrades at Allegheny County Nonprofits

Allegheny County – April 5, 2023 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana announced a total of $89,992 in Nonprofit Security Grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) were awarded to two organizations in the 42nd senatorial district.

“These PCCD grants support public safety and security at organizations that focus on serving others,” said Senator Fontana. “Both The Open Door and Destiny of Faith provide community services that lift others up and provide a welcome space for some of the most vulnerable in our communities. I’m happy to see the state invest in safety for these nonprofits and the individuals who rely on them.”

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program was established by the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2019 in response to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

Community organizations who received funding include:

Destiny of Faith – $49,992

Destiny of Faith is a community church located in Brighton Heights. It serves as a multipurpose space for community meetings, voting, a hub for Faith Based Health Collaborative (60 different churches of different denominations and races), and a space for afterschool care and summer camp for children.

The Open Door – $40,000

The Open Door is a grassroots, non-profit located in Crafton Heights. They provide affordable, safe, and supportive housing for individuals living with HIV who are not eligible for more traditional housing programs and representative payee services to individuals who experience housing instability but may not need the additional support of a housing program. Most of The Door’s participants identify as LGBTQ+ and some are transitioning or have transitioned. 82.7% of participants are African American, 33.5% are women, 12% are transgender, and the average age of participants is 52.

Nonprofit Security Grants are intended to fund security enhancements for nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups, or institutions that could be targeted for hate crimes, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics Publication. More information about the program and a full list of award recipients can be found on PCCD’s website.

