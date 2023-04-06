TransNexus will discuss its STIR/SHAKEN solutions for ITSPs. Telinta will discuss its Switching & Billing for ITSPs. Both companies offer special promotions.
SPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telinta and TransNexus: Educational Webinar on STIR/SHAKEN and Hosted Softswitch solutions.
• TransNexus will discuss its STIR/SHAKEN solutions integrated with Telinta’s softswitch platform, helping ITSPs comply with Robocall regulations.
• Telinta will discuss its white label Switching and Billing solutions for ITSPs. Both companies offer special promotions for new customers.
Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based white label VoIP switching and billing solutions, has teamed up with TransNexus, a leader in developing innovative solutions for call authentication and robocall mitigation, to jointly announce today that the two companies will present an educational webinar for Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs).
TransNexus will discuss its solution to help VoIP service providers comply with STIR/SHAKEN call authentication and robocall mitigation regulations. The company provides solutions for ITSPs located both inside and outside the United States, for both inbound and outbound traffic. Since 2021, the ClearIP solution from TransNexus has been integrated with Telinta’s Switching and Billing platform.
Telinta will discuss its white label solutions for ITSPs and their resellers around the world, including cloud-based Switching, real-time Billing, and Customer Management.
The webinar will also discuss special promotions offered by both companies for new customers.
“This 60-minute session will help VoIP service providers understand the solutions they need for call authentication and robocall mitigation requirements,” said Jim Dalton, TransNexus CEO. “Telinta and TransNexus together make compliance quick and easy.”
“Telinta has built a robust ecosystem of industry-leading partners, such as TransNexus, bringing our customers the solutions they need to comply with their regulatory requirements,” said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. “Our robust Switching and Billing platform is truly unique in the industry, and ITSPs worldwide are eager to learn more.”
Please contact info@telinta.com or info@transnexus.com for more details.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers and their resellers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, UCaaS, Business and Residential VoIP, Mobile Solutions, Desktop Softphone and WebRTC, Audio-Conferencing, Calling Card and Pinless, Wholesale VoIP, and more. Please visit us at www.telinta.com for more details.
About TransNexus
TransNexus is a leader in developing innovative software to manage and protect telecommunications networks. The company has over 20 years’ experience in providing telecom software solutions including toll fraud prevention, robocall mitigation and prevention, TDoS prevention, analytics, routing, billing support, STIR/SHAKEN and SHAKEN certificate services. For more information, visit transnexus.com.
Media Contacts:
Donald St Denis
Product Marketing Manager
TransNexus
donald.stdenis@transnexus.com
+1 404 689-0247
Anthony Stiso
Vice President of Marketing and Sales
Telinta, Inc.
anthony@telinta.com
+1 305 993-1199
