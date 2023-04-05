MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to highlight Budget 2023 investments to provide new, targeted inflation relief to the Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices

MIRAMICHI, NB, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will highlight investments to provide new, targeted inflation relief to the Canadians hardest hit by rising food prices.
Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
Location: Deals 4 U
125 Petrie Street Miramichi, New Brunswick E1V 1S4
Announcement time: 10 a.m. ADT
Notes for media:
Media attending the event in person who want to capture b-roll footage (cameras only) are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. ADT to setup for filming between 9:30 and 10 a.m. ADT.
Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. ADT.
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
