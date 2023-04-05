B2B Online Grocery Global Market Report 2023: Rising Preference for Selling Through Third-Party Online Marketplaces Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Online Grocery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027F Segmented By Product Category, By Mode of Payment (Pre-Delivery Online Payment, Online Payment on Delivery, Cash on Delivery), By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global B2B online grocery market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period owing to broader options for purchase and selling, rising millennial and Gen Z category of business merchants who are more interested in online channels. Therefore, the focus on growing awareness among businesses regarding the significance of B2B online grocery is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Due to growing initiatives by massive corporations like Amazon and Walmart, the global B2B online grocery market has seen an increase in the number of businesses switching to online platforms for the mode of purchase. Businesses are drawn to these B2B online platforms for a number of reasons, including the availability of wide platforms to offer their respective groceries on a large scale and attractive business membership options.

For instance, Amazon provides a platform for businesses called ''Amazon Business Membership'' that facilitates things like bulk supply stores, recurring deliveries, quantity discounts, and simplified purchasing. Therefore, the market growth is being significantly influenced by these expanding promotional partnership activities.

Research from 2021 found that 53% of American consumers expect to keep using online grocery pickup or delivery, a trend that was previously fueled by COVID-19 worries and is now driven by consumers' desire for convenience. In the food and beverage industry, B2B buyers report that they place business-critical orders or purchases each day on average, with 44% of suppliers using e-commerce websites as their preferred channel.

But regrettably, daily online order errors affect almost 5% of those customers. Only 48% of industry buyers report that their expectations of suppliers' websites are fully or somewhat met, with the other 50% reporting that their expectations are not at all met.

The way the world conducts business has changed as a result of supply chain disruption, shipping delays, worker shortages, and international conflict due to various conflicting global issues such as COVID-19 pandemic, and war situation between Russia and Ukraine, which had a significant impact on imports and exports activities. In B2B ecommerce, new trends in 2022, include faster order fulfilment, personalization, and customer self-service.

Rising Preference for Selling Through third-party Online Marketplaces Influencing the Demand for B2B Online Grocery

The market is expanding due to the rising popularity of online grocery sales, as it is a popular place for B2B buyers to begin their product search. Then, shopping frequently follows browsing. Amazon's net sales from its third-party seller services increased by 13% during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2017.

Additionally, 15% of US customers and 20% of UK customers respectively use Amazon Business to make purchases. That's just one of many third-party B2B marketplaces that are accessible. One key benefit of third-party online marketplaces is their ability to attract new buyers. B2B brands now have a new chance to explore international markets and test novel products.

Growing Tie-ups Aiding the Market Growth

Unlike B2C, where this is not possible, supply companies in the B2B grocery sector attract their customers by offering discounts or special deals on a specific product or when a certain volume is purchased.

Based on the pricing agreements that suppliers and businesses enter into, the market price of any given item is maintained constant, and price transparency in the food B2B sector is maintained.

Several B2C online sales channels converted to a B2B model as a result. For instance, the Indian startup company ''GrocNation'' with headquarters in Ahmedabad stopped offering its online B2C grocery delivery service as soon as it recognized that B2B offered better business opportunities.

Rising Internet Usage Driving the Market Growth

The rapid rise in internet usage across the world is one of the primary drivers of the market's expansion. Currently, 5.07 billion people, or about 63.5 percent of the world's population, use the internet. About 2.14 billion of them are online shoppers, a significant increase from the previous few years. These elements are some of the things luring customers to online grocery market, which is fueling the market's expansion.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global B2B online grocery market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

B2B Online Grocery Market, By Product Category:

Fruits & Vegetables (Raw & Processed)

Condiments and Seasoning

Food Grains & Flours

Bread & Bakery

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Others

B2B Online Grocery Market, By Mode of Payment:

Pre-Delivery Online Payment

Online Payment on Delivery

Cash on Delivery

B2B Online Grocery Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Market)

5. Global B2B Online Grocery Market Outlook

6. North America B2B Online Grocery Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific B2B Online Grocery Market Outlook

8. Europe B2B Online Grocery Market Outlook

9. South America B2B Online Grocery Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa B2B Online Grocery Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan

15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Walmart Inc.

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

EC21, Inc.

eWorldTrade, Inc.

BigBuy

3 Seasons Technology Co.,Ltd. (eFoodChoice)

OKNETTV PTY LTD (Agorara)

SeeBiz Inc.

