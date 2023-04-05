NetActuate Adds Mumbai to Global Footprint, Expanding to Second Location in India

As a leading provider of global infrastructure and network solutions, NetActuate expands its presence in India with a second location in Mumbai.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate, a leading global provider of network and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of their global footprint to Mumbai, India. This new location enables NetActuate to offer improved connectivity and lower latency to current and potential customers in the region.

"Since initially launching services in Chennai, we have seen a steady increase in customers seeking services in this region," said Mark Mahle, Chief Engineering Officer for NetActuate. "Adding Mumbai to our footprint provides our local customers with same-country failover and redundancy, and offers new customers greater options for regional edge infrastructure."

As one of the largest and most important economic centers in India, Mumbai boasts a rapidly growing technology sector. Strategically located on the western coast of India, Mumbai also has easy access to undersea cables that connect the region to strategic markets in Asia, Europe, and North America. This makes it an ideal location for businesses looking to establish a diverse presence in India, as well as for those seeking to expand their reach globally.

This 50,000 square-foot, Tier III facility offers access to over 160 Internet Service Provider (ISP) networks, as well as direct connectivity to NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India). NetActuate's Mumbai data center is also certified compliant for ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available with simple, predictable monthly pricing in over 40 US and global locations. Customers can deploy a truly end-to-end global infrastructure solution without having to manage multiple vendors.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Mumbai, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com.

---

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a global SWAT team of engineers that builds infrastructure at scale. Operating the world's second largest global network by number of peers, the NetActuate platform helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where they are. Available from over 40 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Director, NetActuate, +1-919-381-5400, marketing@netactuate.com

Twitter

SOURCE NetActuate