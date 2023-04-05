Music enthusiasts worldwide have something to celebrate as a group of artists and AI researchers have developed the world's first AI-driven DJs that autonomously mix a constant flow of ever-changing 24/7 music with continuous mixes – including house, techno, and downtempo DJs on the initial launch. This groundbreaking autonomous DJ now available on Automata Radio, will revolutionize electronic music and the DJ industry and forever change how we experience and interact with DJs.

The DJ simulators use state-of-the-art AI algorithms to analyze vast amounts of music data, including beats per minute, key, rhythm, and other essential elements of music. Using this data, the AI DJs are programmed by the artists, who refer to themselves as the “technicians,” to mix sounds in new and completely unconventional ways. Additionally, the mixes are also streaming live 24/7 and are often innovative at adapting to the mood and energy of the virtual crowd via OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

As the art of DJing evolves, it is exciting to see what the future holds for AI-driven DJs and how they will transform the music industry. With the introduction of AI-powered DJs, listeners can expect to hear never-before-heard mixes that blend genres, beats, and rhythms in a way that was not previously imagined. The AI DJs will not only change the way we listen to DJs, but they will also change the role of the DJ and the way music is experienced.

"We're thrilled to introduce the world's first AI-driven DJ simulator that will create a constant flow of ever-changing music and a continuous mix," said one of the technicians and spokesperson for the project, who asked to remain nameless. "This is no longer about the rock star DJ playing other artist’s music. This project is about the DJ amplifying the artists and musicians and at the same time, AI DJs will provide listeners with an entirely new form of DJ mixing with new sounds that adapt to the vibes of the listeners and keeps the energy flowing. We believe this technology will revolutionize the DJ industry and transform the way people experience and discover new music."

With the initial launch and first generation, subsequent generations of the AI-powered DJs will also be available for hire at festivals, clubs, events, and private parties worldwide. With the DJ's unique ability to create a continuous mix 24/7, listeners can also expect to hear music mixed like never before. The team behind the AI DJs are confident that this will change the way we experience music and look forward to continuing to leverage the technology in ways not previously intended; and ultimately to continue contemplating the impact this revolutionary new technology will have on the music industry when leveraged as an instrument and new tool for advancing the art of DJing.

