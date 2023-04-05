Katie Albright Appointed to First 5 California Commission

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Children and Families Commission (First 5 California) welcomes Katie Albright as its newest member to the seven-member commission.
“First 5 California welcomes the appointment of Katie Albright, a champion for young children and families as the newest member of the Commission,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, First 5 California Executive Director. “Ms. Albright has led statewide efforts to ensure every child has access to a high-quality education, advocating for universal preschool. We are excited about Ms. Albright’s expertise in early childhood and family resiliency as we continue to focus on a whole-child, whole-family, whole-community framework.”
“I want to thank Commissioner Mayra Alvarez for her years of service to the Commission. Her passion to create systems centered in the needs of community have deeply influenced the direction of our organization and we are grateful for her contributions to our work in service to children and families,” said Ms. Wong.
For the past sixteen years, Ms. Albright had led as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Sound, an advocacy organization focused on strengthening families and ending child abuse. Now she serves as the organization’s Senior Director. Ms. Albright also actively serves in various local and national, non-profit and government boards and commissions.
“I am honored that Governor Newsom appointed me to serve on California’s Children and Families Commission,” said Ms. Albright. “As a parent, nonprofit executive, and an advocate for families for more than thirty-years, I understand the importance of providing a robust foundation for our children.” said Ms. Katie Albright, adding, “I am dedicated to advancing policies and initiatives that promote early childhood development, strengthen families, and ensure the health and well-being of children, parents and caregivers. I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to continue the Commission’s transformational work to create positive change for all young Californians.”
Ms. Albright received an Ascend Fellowship from The Aspen Institute and Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship from Stanford University. Ms. Albright graduated with honors from the Georgetown University Law Center and Williams College. She lives in San Francisco with her partner.
Ms. Albright was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom and will be formally sworn in as a commissioner at the Commission’s meeting on April 20, 2023.
ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years–to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
