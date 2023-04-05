Traditional British Sunday Roast & Brunch at The Albion Manor Every Sunday this Spring

Traditional British Sunday Roast at The Albion Manor in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albion Manor, a bi-level English Pub & Cocktail Parlour in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, will offer a traditional British Sunday Roast, alongside their Brunch menu, for a limited run this Spring. The launch will coincide with Easter Sunday on April 9th, run through Father’s Day and Sunday, June 18th, and include a special Sunday Roast & Brunch on Mother’s Day.

A beloved and traditional British Sunday Roast is typically a familial gathering on Sundays with roast meat, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy. The Albion Manor’s Sunday Roast will feature a beef prime rib roast with all the traditional accompaniments for $30 per person and will be available while supplies last. Reservations are recommended and can be made at TheAlbionManor.com.

The inaugural Sunday Roast & Brunch will occur on Easter Sunday, April 9th, in The Parlour on the second floor from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and jazz vocalist Abigail Riccards will entertain guests. The Mother's Day Brunch & Sunday Roast on Sunday, May 14th will also take place on the second floor in The Parlour from 11:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and jazz vocalist Kathryn Lachey will entertain. The other Sunday Roast & Brunches will occur in The Pub from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, with the final Sunday Roast of the season on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18th.

About The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion:

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion is a duplex English Pub and Cocktail Parlour in Lincoln Park at 1480 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, open seven days a week. Visit TheAlbionManor.com or be social on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for menu updates, hours, and events.

