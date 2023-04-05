Press Releases

04/05/2023

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani issues a spring holiday message to DPH employees

HARTFORD, Conn.—Connecticut Department of Public Health employee message by Commissioner

Manisha Juthani, MD

Dear Colleagues

There are several holidays observed early in the spring season that honor a time of rebirth and growth. These include Holi, Ramadan, Passover, Good Friday, and Easter. These special times offer a time of renewal and reflection as well as an opportunity to gather with family and friends.

The Hindu festival of Holi, which celebrates the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the celebration of light was observed on Wednesday, March 8. Holi also celebrates and honors love, life, and renewal.

The holiday of Ramadan began on Wednesday, March 22, and ends Thursday, April 20. Ramadan is a period of fasting and spiritual growth that symbolizes and honors a sacred month of prayer. Additionally, Ramadan serves as a time for spiritual growth and reflection for those who follow the Muslim faith.

Passover begins Wednesday, April 5, at sunset and commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt and their transition from slavery to freedom. The main ritual of Passover is the Seder, a festive meal that involves the re-telling of the exodus through stories, song, and the consumption of ritual foods. Passover concludes on the evening of Thursday, April 13.

Good Friday is April 7 and is a day when Christians remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. And on the third day, Easter Sunday is celebrated. Easter is the high holy day and foundation of the Christian faith.

So please take a moment to step back this week and reflect on how much we have grown as a department and how your continued work on behalf of the citizens of Connecticut allow for new beginnings.

I wish you and your family the very best as we recognize this special time of year.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Juthani

-30-