Statement from CTDPH Commissioner Juthani on Trump administration’s federal court appeal to cut vaccine schedule

HARTFORD, Conn.—The following is a statement from Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD:

"Today's news that the Trump administration is appealing a federal court order, in an effort to strip routine vaccine recommendations for children across the country, makes what Connecticut accomplished this legislative session all that more significant.

The administration is seeking to end broad recommendations for all children to be vaccinated against flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, some forms of meningitis, and RSV. These are not fringe vaccines. These are the cornerstones of childhood immunization that have saved millions of lives and protected generations of American families.

When federal leadership retreats from decades of real-life data, Connecticut will stand firm in it.

The Act Establishing Connecticut Vaccine Standards, signed into law by Governor Lamont last week, is our answer. It is our commitment that children and families of this state will continue to have access to life-saving immunizations regardless of what happens in Washington. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect access to life-saving vaccines and maintain the public health successes we have worked so hard to achieve.

This is what the evidence demands and what our residents deserve."

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