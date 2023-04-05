Boeing Executive Visits Allen University to View Progress of The Boeing Institute on Civility at Allen University

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University welcomed Boeing Executive Swati Patel, Director of Government Operations for Boeing South Carolina to the campus for a glimpse at the progress on the Boeing Institute on Civility at Allen University. During Ms. Patel's visit, there were discussions of strategic ways that Boeing can strengthen their partnership with Allen University in the field of STEM. They were excited about the progress of the Boeing Institute on Civility, which will be a National hub for teaching and providing programming aimed at advancing civil discourse globally.

"As I see the vision unfold, I look forward to Allen University being the focal point of civility across the world. We are excited about the Boeing Corporation at the helm and further developing this partnership with the University."-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President Allen University.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.