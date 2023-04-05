PARAMOUNT UNVEILS 'FREE, EASY, FAST,' AN EXPLORATION OF FREE AD-SUPPORTED STREAMING TELEVISION

Global Study Uncovers What's Behind the Rapid Growth of FAST, with Emphasis on Simplicity, Ease of Use, and Good Quality Content

Canadians Feel Ads Are a Worthy Trade-Off for a Free and Valuable Service

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ --Paramount is pleased to share the findings of Free, Easy, FAST, a new research study led by Paramount Global Streaming Research and Insights that explores the rapid growth of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) and its benefits to consumers and advertisers. The study was presented by Christian Kurz, Senior Vice President, Global Streaming Research and Insights at Paramount, as part of the Connected TV World Summit in London.

Free, Easy, FAST unpacks the reasons viewers embrace FAST platforms, what makes FAST so unique, and the users' sentiments towards advertising on FAST services. Spanning both quantitative and qualitative research, more than 5,000 consumers ages 18-64 were surveyed and interviewed across eight markets including Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

The study demonstrates that the rapid growth of FAST services is fueled by different elements: FAST is perceived by users as easy to use, giving them a sense of uplift throughout the day and addressing viewers' needs in a unique way that complements other streaming services. The findings of the study also prove the potential power of FAST services for advertisers, for whom free ad-supported streaming television presents an exciting and new opportunity to uncover.

Key Research Findings Amongst Canadian Consumers Include:

FAST services are easy to use, and take the stress out of deciding what to watch

Discovering content on FAST services is simple for over 78 per cent of the users interviewed

71 per cent of them like the fact they don't need to think about what to watch, it's just on

FAST services give users a break, a reward, and a chance to reset and recharge

Not only do 74 per cent of FAST users agree that "it gives me a break or a reward during my day," they are 1.6 times more likely than users of other services to agree that "it gives me a boost, re-energizes me."

FAST services act as a companion no matter their mood in the moment

For 63 per cent of the people interviewed, the service acts as a companion throughout the day

74% per cent of consumers agree that, whatever their mood, there's always something to watch

Most users are amazed by the quality and quantity of content

85 percent of users agree that good quality content can be accessed for free

Over 80 percent of people interviewed are surprised by the amount of content you can watch for free

The combination of on demand and live TV on FAST is very popular with users

Roughly 7.5 in 10 FAST users say they 'love' having live TV and on demand on one service

FAST services present an exciting and new opportunity for advertisers

72 per cent of FAST users agree that the ads on FAST are part of the overall viewing experience

Pluto TV proves to be a key player in the category, demonstrating the potential power of FAST services

Pluto TV users are far more likely to have enjoyed their most recent ad experience on Pluto TV than on non-FAST services.

Ads on Pluto TV are seen as better quality, more relevant, and interesting

Quality, relevance and interest are nearly twice as high as non-FAST services

Ads on Pluto TV are also more likely to inspire consumer trust, generating twice as much trust as ads on social media

Pluto TV users are attractive consumers; they are big spenders and will pay premium for products

Advertising on Pluto TV impacts all stages of the decision journey

From sparking interest to 'sealing the deal': ads on Pluto TV helped more than 30 per cent of users discover a new product

Nearly 20 per cent said ads on Pluto TV helped them narrow down and make the final purchase decision

More than 71 per cent of users are open to hearing about new brands when using FAST services

For more information on the global research study, please visit: https://insights.paramount.com/post/free-easy-fast/.

In Canada, Corus Entertainment Inc. is the ad representative for Pluto TV, Paramount's world-renowned FAST service. For more information on advertising opportunities with Pluto TV, please contact: adsalesinquiries@corusent.com

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration or subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE: Free, Easy, FAST. March 2023. Paramount Global Streaming Research and Insights. 5,000 online nationally representative sample aged 18-64. Countries: Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, UK.

