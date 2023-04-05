Newly Published Study Demonstrates the Clinical Effectiveness of Machine Learning Used to Achieve Remission in Patients with Peanut Allergies

Food Allergy Institute Reveals Results of the Tolerance Induction Program

The Food Allergy Institute (FAI) announced today that a peer reviewed paper authored by its founder Inderpal Randhawa, MD, has been published by the clinical journal PLOS ONE. The paper, titled "Food Anaphylaxis Diagnostic Marker Compilation in Machine Learning Design and Validation," co-authored with data scientists Kirill Groshenkov and Grigori Sigalov, is the first peer-reviewed study to analyze the role and effectiveness of machine learning in actively treating patients with severe food allergies.

"We're gratified to share our work – truly a first in clinical medicine of any medical specialty to demonstrate the effective harnessing of machine learning – via the peer-reviewed PLOS ONE journal," said Dr. Randhawa. "The treatment technique used, the Tolerance Induction Program (TIP), is a clinical therapeutics model steeped in data science and innovations in machine learning to treat patients with severe food allergies. With over 8,000 patients now in remission from food anaphylaxis as a result, AI is at the core of each successful, unique patient treatment experience."

Since 2007, the institute's Founder and CEO, Dr. Inderpal Randhawa, has placed a priority on applied math, machine learning design and artificial intelligence, utilizing trillions of data points and data sets to establish tailored programs for each patient.

"We now have over a decade plus of machine learning and AI experience," said Dr. Randhawa. "The specific build and application of our AI to treat food anaphylaxis has had a remarkably consistent and clear result. Patients enter the process with anaphylaxis. And leave the program with what we call ‘food freedom' – free of their previously deadly food allergies – all thanks to constantly evolving machine learning."

The applied math and AI designed, analyzed, boosted and optimized at the Food Allergy Institute is a decade-plus effort resulting in the newly published study. Food Allergy Institute, which utilizes its proprietary, end-to-end data system, leads patients from the start of the Tolerance Induction Program to years of remission, driven by the data assortment and dynamics that lead to a clinical experience that is enhanced daily.

"We often hear the phrase ‘bench to bedside' to describe how science brings research to patients," added Dr. Randhawa. "With the TIP methodology we are pioneering at the Food Allergy Institute, our patients are directly integrated into our machine learning and AI systems, which overlay research science and clinical therapy simultaneously – every minute of every day – as our patients reach and maintain remission. It is rewarding to be able to demonstrate, via a published, peer-reviewed study, this cross section of where applied math meets medicine, and the tremendous quality of life improvements that our patients and their families are experiencing as a result."

"The publication of this study is a precursor to our pending FDA submission for approval of TIP as a medical treatment model," added Dr. Randhawa. "The 20 trillion data points we have collected allow us to formulate treatment plans that safely treat each patient's unique food allergies with an individualized treatment plan. We are excited to further explore the cusp of what we believe is a game-changing approach to clinical treatment of anaphylaxis and, ultimately, scores of other conditions."

Founded in 2015 by Inderpal Randhawa, MD, the Food Allergy Institute is a cutting-edge clinical care and research center that is revolutionizing food allergy treatment. Built on over a decade of diagnostic data collected, the Food Allergy Institute's Tolerance Induction Program (TIP) is a specialized treatment program designed to help children with food allergies achieve "Food Freedom" — the ability to eat whatever they want, whenever they want, in unlimited quantities and without fear of reaction. Food Allergy Institute currently has locations in Long Beach and San Diego, with more to come later this year. Learn more at foodallergyinstitute.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005724/en/