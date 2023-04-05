Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features NFL Legend Joe Theismann

In support of V Foundation, NFL legend Joe Theismann is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Theismann is an entrepreneur and former star Washington quarterback. He played in 163 consecutive games from 1974 to 1985 and led Washington to a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII. He spent decades working for ESPN on NFL broadcasts and today he oversees a popular Washington, D.C., restaurant that bears his name. He is also a long-time supporter of V Foundation's efforts and this is his seventh year as host of the organization's Virginia Vine event.

The V Foundation has awarded over $310 million in research grants which have been used to fund all cancer types at the 71 NCI-designated cancer centers in the US and other exceptional research institutions. 2023 marks the 30th Anniversary of the V Foundation.

"What a tremendous honor it has been to have an in-depth conversation with the great Joe Theismann," said Shegerian. "His amazing career as a pro athlete followed by his ongoing dedication to the service of others is truly inspiring. This episode of Impact is not to be missed. And everyone should also look into the incredible work being done by the V Foundation and its forthcoming Virginia Vine event."

"I appreciate the opportunity to share Jimmy Valvano's and the V Foundation's story with the Impact audience," said Theismann. "We hope to see a lot of you at the Virginia Vine event …and for those who can't make it, thank you for your donations to support the cause."

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, Lyft, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Thrive Market, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, FICO, Waste Management, and a number of fascinating game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Joanne Molinaro (The Korean Vegan); Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005726/en/