Hybrid Solutions and Techysquad CRM Partner to Enhance Trading Experience

Dubai, UAE - Hybrid Solutions, the leading provider of advanced trading technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Techysquad CRM, a robust customer relationship management platform. The collaboration aims to provide clients with a comprehensive and efficient trading experience.

The integration of these two platforms will enable clients to access the Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX trading platform seamlessly and execute trades from within the Techysquad CRM system. This integration will aid clients in effectively managing their accounts and trading activity, leading to more efficient trading and increased profitability.

"We believe that this partnership will provide significant value to our clients and will bring tremendous benefits to both firms," said Adel Jibrin, CEO and Managing Partner of Hybrid Solutions. "Our mission is to provide traders with the most advanced and reliable trading technology available. Partnering with a British company like Techysquad CRM will enable our clients to access our cutting-edge trading platform smoothly, offering them the flexibility and control they need to stay ahead of the competition.

By combining our advanced trading technology with Techysquad CRM's robust customer relationship management platform, we can help our clients a comprehensive and exceptional trading experience.”

"We are excited to partner with Hybrid Solutions and offer our clients an integrated trading environment that combines our robust CRM platform with the advanced trading technology of VertexFX," said Ms. Mehnaz Munshi, CEO of Techysquad. "Traders will be able to follow and manage their accounts and execute trades easily, leading to increased productivity and profitability.

About Hybrid Solutions

Hybrid Solutions is a leading provider of advanced trading technology, offering clients comprehensive trading tools, trading signals, and real-time market data. Their mission is to provide clients with the most advanced and reliable trading technology available.

Hybrid Solutions used more than ten different programming languages and tools to develop the trading front-end terminals and communication content and to deliver them as a single package named VertexFX Trader. The product guarantees flexibility, reliability, and security, and has shown excellent availability in all versions.

For more information about Hybrid Solutions, please visit: https://hybridsolutions.com

About Techysquad CRM

Techysquad CRM is a robust customer relationship management platform that helps clients manage their accounts and trading activities. Their mission is to provide clients with a comprehensive platform that streamlines their trading process and helps them increase productivity and profitability.

For more information about Techysquad CRM, please visit: https://techysquad.com/

Media Contact

Hybrid Solutions

Omar Hanash | PR Head

Dubai

United Arab Emirates