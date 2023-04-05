The Renowned Makeup Artist Honouring His Mother Through His Beauty Line

Antonio Shell, better known as Stylechannel, is a professional makeup artist with over six years of experience, having worked with top celebrities and networks like VH1, Fox 5, Tamar Braxton, and Keyshia Cole.

Antonio Shell, also known as Stylechannel, is a professional makeup artist who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has worked with a variety of celebrities, including Tamar Braxton, Big Freedie, Dutchess, K Michelle, and Keyshia Cole, and has even been featured on ESPN and BET networks. Stylechannel’s work has been seen on red carpets, live stage productions, commercials, print and video shoots, corporate events, conferences, weddings, and private services.

Stylechannel’s journey as a makeup artist began over six years ago, and he has since become a certified artist with published work in newscasts and TV shows. He has also taken his passion for makeup a step further by teaching makeup classes, including lessons at the YMCA Beauty Academy to teach youth how to apply makeup.

However, the most significant inspiration for Stylechannel’s work comes from his late mother, who passed away from stage 4 cancer in 2017. After her passing, Stylechannel decided to honor her memory by creating a beauty line. This line has not only become a way for him to remember his mother but also a way for him to give back to the community.

Stylechannel’s beauty line has a heart for helping others, and a portion of the proceeds from every sale goes to cancer research. His mission is to make a positive impact and spread awareness about cancer while providing his customers with high-quality beauty products. Stylechannel believes that his mother’s legacy lives on through his work, and he hopes that his beauty line will make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.

In addition to his beauty line, Stylechannel’s sound and voice have gone viral, and every celebrity uses his sound. He has also been featured in news stories, and his work has been seen worldwide. Stylechannel is dedicated to increasing his exposure even further, hoping his profile will reach every corner of the globe.

Stylechannel’s talent as a makeup artist has not gone unnoticed, and his work has been recognized by major networks and publications. His work on VH1’s Black Ink Crew Season 1 and Fox 5 have been applauded by audiences worldwide. Stylechannel’s unique approach to makeup and grooming has made him a sought-after artist in the entertainment industry. He has developed a reputation for creating stunning looks that stand out on red carpets and in live performances.

Stylechannel’s success is a testament to his passion and dedication to his craft. He continues to work hard to perfect his skills as a makeup artist and to make a positive impact on the world. His story is one of inspiration, and his work serves as a reminder of the importance of honoring our loved ones and making a difference in the world. Stylechannel is a true artist, and his talent and heart are sure to continue to touch the lives of many.

