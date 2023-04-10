"The Anxiety of Laughing" Addresses Stereotyping of the Differently-Abled with Humor and Heart

The Anxiety of Laughing Poster

Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution bring another underrated film to OTT platforms. 'The Anxiety of Laughing' is now available on VUDU.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One the fastest growing newest entries to film distribution, Craig + Porter Media has announced the latest inclusion of the 2021 award-winning film, "The Anxiety of Laughing", which is available to stream on VUDU and will soon be available on all other leading digital platforms. Directed, produced, and written by a duo of professor and former student from the University of California, Riverside, the low-budget film was well received by the critics for its impactful message of integrating differently-abled individuals within the mainframe of society.

The acting of Andrew Justvig, the effortlessness and ease with which he molded into the character of Joey, a cerebral palsy stand-up comedian, was particularly applauded by the audience. Joey masterfully covers up the daunting difficulty of his life with delivery of dialogues that startle the audience: a heavy sigh, some laughter, and much to ponder, wraps up the film. He is a character who brings smiles to faces and makes hearts instantly feel better, in a love story of ups and downs, as he proves again and again that he is ‘enough.’ Will their love story survive the test of time and the endless hurdles that family and society pose? "The Anxiety of Laughing" also stars Brandi Robinson as co-lead, and Erith Jaffe-Berg, Chris Provost in supporting roles.

Director Robin Uriel Russin, popularly known for On "Deadly Ground", "America's Most Wanted", and "2 Hearts", and writer-star Andrew Justvig originally created it as a play, later adapted it into the film after the Disability Media Network picked it up during the Covid-19 outbreak. Made possible in an impossible time span of five days on a budget of $9k, the cast and crew came together to work extensively, pulling graveyard shifts, perfecting every scene and detail, which earned it premieres on some of the best film festivals, in the US at Dances With Films, and abroad at the Cannes World Film Festival.

"Andrew has been the essence of the film, and we are glad it is returning to the audience now on digital platforms, 'The Anxiety of Laughing', subtly and with a touch of comedy and drama delivers a message of hope, to view and integrate the differently-abled in society as equals, and not as liabilities. And, with the right cast and crew, we made it possible. As independent filmmakers, we have a responsibility to entertain, but also to do more than entertain. Of course, we also tend to have a whole other level of constraints, limited budgets and shooting locations, for example. But if the content is up to par, the audience will go with it." —- Robin Uriel Russin.

Winning the best indie picture at the 2021 8 & Halfilm Awards and the honorable mention at the Florence Film Awards, it was also selected at the Milan Gold Festival, the Mumbai Bollywood International Film Festival, the Glendale International Film Festival, and the Kalakari Film Festival, among a dozen others. The film is co-produced by Russin, Justivig and Michael Bulbenko. Jeff Porter, Keith L. Craig and Jennifer Price served as executive producers.

For more details and information, please visit "The Anxiety of Laughing" (2021) - IMDb. Stream now and Watch "The Anxiety of Laughing" on VUDU.

