The Virtual Foundry, the leading provider of low-cost Metal 3D Printing materials, announces the launch of its latest product, H13 Tool Steel Filamet™
STOUGHTON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Product Announcement: H13 Tool Steel Filamet™
The only Tool Steel 3D printable on common FFF 3D printers
The Virtual Foundry, the leading provider of budget-friendly Metal 3D Printing materials, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Tool Steel H13 Filamet™, (also know as High Speed Steel or HSS) an FFF Metal 3D Printing Filament.
This breakthrough product combines the strength and durability of H13 Tool Steel with the convenience of common desktop 3D printers. H13 Tool Steel is a hot work tool steel, commonly used in tooling, cutting, die casting, forging, and extrusion applications, known for its high toughness and wear resistance, with strength and hardness at high temperatures.
H13 Tool Steel Filamet™ is based on The Virtual Foundry’s patented technology that allows users to print complex parts with intricate detail using common, off-the-shelf Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printers. The filament is compatible with all common 3D printers that use the FDM/FFF (filament) printing method. Its ease of use makes it accessible to engineers, designers, and manufacturers and even makers and hobbyists. After printing, parts are processed into pure metal using common, easily accessible kilns which are also available on The Virtual Foundry's website.
H13 Tool Steel Filamet™ is a game-changer for industries like aerospace, automotive, medical and really any tooling application, where high-performance parts are critical. The flexibility and control that The Virtual Foundry process offers means a new world of design possibilities, a reduction in lead times, and dramatically lowered cost.
"We're excited to introduce another very practical FFF/bound metal 3D printing filament to the market. This is the 14th sinterable material available in our online store," said Bradley Woods, Founder/CEO of The Virtual Foundry. "3D printing technology has revolutionized the way we design and manufacture products, and The Virtual Foundry has revolutionized the accessibility of these materials. With the introduction of 3D printable Tool Steel, we're taking this revolution to the next level. Now anyone can create previously impossible Tool Steel parts using common 3D printers. With the convenience of 3D printing fully in-house and no need to send out for processing, this is a significant advancement on many levels. We couldn't be more proud to be at the forefront of this innovation."
H13 Tool Steel Filamet™ is available for purchase now. For more information, please visit TheVirtualFoundry.com
About The Virtual Foundry: The Virtual Foundry offers the only metal 3D printing technology that can be easily sintered in-house and doesn’t require cloud-based software. It's Metal AM with complete flexibility and control. The Virtual Foundry’s key applications are in military, research and academia. By partnering with research labs, universities and a network of Partner Innovators around the globe, The Virtual Foundry has brought more 3D printable high tech materials to market than any other developer of Additive Manufacturing materials. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services that exceed our customers' expectations.
