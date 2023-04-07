Rainbow R Technology Secures $1M Seed Funding to Power Up Rainbow R Adventures

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are also now able to join the waitlist to experience the AI-powered indoor playground software.
Rainbow R Technology, a Portland-based fully women owned startup specializing in indoor playground software, has recently closed its first seed funding round with the help of friends, family, and local women investors. The company raised $1 million, which will be used to accelerate the development of its flagship product, Rainbow R Adventures.
Founder Anahy Ramirez expressed her gratitude for the support of the local women investors, as well as the contribution from friends and family. Ramirez stated, "As a single mom entrepreneur, I'm overwhelmed with the support of our local women investors, as well as the support of our friends and family. This funding will allow us to accelerate the development of our AI system, providing indoor playground owners and entrepreneurs with a solution that will help them manage and monitor the indoor playground experience. The system can identify peak hours, monitor customer behavior, and provide insights to improve customer experience and increase revenue".
She went on to add, “The funding will help us to continue our research and keep improving the AI security and hardware features while providing an additional layer of safety and security for indoor playground owners and entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs in the space need to keep a close watch on Rainbow R Adventures and its new features in the coming days".
The company has also announced that it will be offering a waitlist for companies who want to try out their AI security and hardware. Hundreds of businesses from around the world have already signed up. The launch of the technology will take place in the fall of 2023. Entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the company can visit their website today for more information.
About the Company
Rainbow R Technology is a startup committed to innovation in the indoor playground industry. They offer a comprehensive solution for indoor playground management to help clients elevate the customer experience and improve their bottom line. The AI system makes the lives of employees easier and helps them tackle any issues so the playground can run seamlessly. The placement of the hardware is discreet, so it doesn't affect the children's playtime.
Contact
Anahy M Ramirez
Rainbow R Adventures
support@rainbowrascals.info