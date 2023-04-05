ADVISER 2022-2023 Year-End Workdays Coming Soon!

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESUs

The NDE and your SIS Vendor support teams encourage all Data Stewards, SPED staff and school leadership who approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday every data reporting period. The NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist with any questions and troubleshooting of your 22-23 ADVISER Year End data at the following workdays:

Friday, June 2 – PowerSchool, Edupoint, Go Edustar, SRS

Wednesday, June 7 – PowerSchool, Infinite Campus

Monday, June 12 PowerSchool, Edupoint, NebSIS

All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time with a 30 minute lunch break from 12-1230pm.

Who Should Attend

Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

Additional information, including the zoom link, presentations, work materials and pre-recorded informational sessions, can be found here (when available): https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/

Registration is not required.