BBB Industries Announces Webinar Series for Technical Training

BBB will host four (4) webinars at no cost in 2023
DAPHNE, ALABAMA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BBB Industries, LLC (BBB), a global leader in the sustainable manufacturing of products for the automotive and industrial markets, announces four (4) training webinars in 2023. The free webinars will be offered to automotive technicians, service professionals and enthusiasts.
BBB’s Technical Training team has lined up the webinars to enhance technical knowledge and help technicians and professionals stay ahead on the competitive edge. The following webinars are scheduled for 2023:
• May 4th, 2023 - Ford 3.5L Gen 1 Turbo Systems @ 12pm (CST)
• July 13th, 2023 - Honda Charging Systems @ 12pm (CST)
• September 21st, 2023 - Steering Best Practice @ 12pm (CST)
• November 9th, 2023 - GM EPAS Systems @ 12pm (CST)
The webinars will cover various topics, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the latest automotive technologies and best practices. Each webinar will be one-hour. Participants can also engage in live Q & A sessions with Master ASE Certified technical trainers.
Why should you attend our 2023 Free Webinar Series?
- Stay up to date with industry trends and developments, enabling you to provide the best service to customers.
- Learn from experienced professionals with years of hands-on experience in the automotive field.
- Network with fellow technicians, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas.
- Receive exclusive access to webinar recordings, supplementary materials, and valuable resources.
About BBB Industries
BBB Industries, LLC is an industry leader in the sustainable manufacturing of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, both hydraulic and electric power steering products, and turbochargers for aftermarket industries. Through its various acquisitions in Europe, BBB also supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts and sustainably manufactured brake calipers across more than 76 countries. TerrePower is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in the greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas areas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.