State Releases March 2023 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for March 2023 increased 3.5 percent compared to those for March 2022, from $926.9 million last year to $959.7 million this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 11.9 percent compared to March 2022, from 8.29 billion last year to $9.27 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE Individual income tax collections
Increased 11.2 percent for the year, from $6.22 billion last year to $6.92 billion this year.
Increased 3.0 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
Increased 7.9 percent for the year, from $2.05 billion last year to $2.22 billion this year.
Decreased 2.5 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
Increased 22.6 percent for the year, from $511.9 million last year to $627.9 million this year.
Increased 49.7 percent for the month.
All other collections
Increased 40.8 percent for the year, from $395.9 million last year to $557.4 million this year.
Increased 36.9 percent for the month.
Refunds
Increased 17.0 percent for the year, from $895.3 million last year to $1.05 billion this year.
Increased 15.4 percent for the month.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
