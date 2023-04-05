CaraKit care packages for cancer patients echo the company's call for kindness to uplift women patients undergoing chemo

CaraKit chemo gift packages provide self-care essentials, emotional comfort, and support for cancer patients.

Chemotherapy can be very scary, which is why extending a helping hand to cancer patients goes a long way toward their healing. Cancer patients need comfort and support, and CaraKit is helping people reach out through gifts and care packages.

CaraKit is a leading provider of thoughtful and unique gifts for chemo patients. The company provides a range of comforting products handpicked by survivors and beloved by fighters. CaraKit cancer care packages are practical, treatment-safe, and free from harsh chemicals, dyes, and strong fragrances. “Cancer warriors have selected all items site-wide to address the physical, mental, and emotional needs of loved ones in treatment.”

CaraKit was founded by two women directly affected by cancer in different ways. Kellie Whitton, a working mom of two young kids received a cancer diagnosis at 44 and got through it all thanks to the support of her incredible network of generous friends and family. While they didn’t know how to help, and neither did she know what kind of help she needed, they helped by being there for her. After chemotherapy, three surgeries, and 30 rounds of radiation, she made it her mission to help other women going through the same. She came together with a friend who had been impacted by cancer as a caregiver, and together they founded CaraKit.

CaraKit leverages the founders’ personal experiences to curate a selection of carefully picked products to provide comfort, support, and inspiration to chemo patients. CaraKit gift packages range from practical items like cozy blankets, aromatherapy socks, and button-down pajamas to uplifting packages like inspirational books, cooling aloe spray, notebooks, electrolyte hydration drops, and more.

“Because we’ve been patients ourselves, medical challenges are nothing new. And although we can’t predict what will happen in any individual case, we believe in the power of hope and the support of women who have survived and thrived.”

According to the founders, gifts for cancer patients bring comfort and joy in a challenging time. The passionate team at CaraKit understands how difficult it is for cancer patients and ensures to offer encouragement through gifts and care packages. “Because all of us at CaraKit have a personal stake in this fight, we’re extremely passionate about what we do. We understand that a little luxury can bring a lot of joy, and sometimes the smallest comforts make the biggest difference.”

Patients and caregivers have praised CaraKit’s survivor-curated care packages for cancer patients for putting a smile on their faces and providing comfort when they most need it. CaraKit recognizes the importance of catering to each person’s unique journey, which is why the CaraKit care packages come in various types and sizes. The care packages for chemo patients are available through the company’s website.

Visit CaraKit for gifts and care packages for women in chemo, surgery, and radiation, and medicine cabinet resets with treatment-safe products.

