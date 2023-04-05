Unemployment Tracker Announces Josh Kendall as their Chief Operating Officer Unemployment Tracker, Unemployment Claims Management and Cost Reduction Services

Unemployment Claims Management Executive Joins Leadership Team to Streamline Processes and Reduce Unemployment Taxes for Clients

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , USA , April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unemployment Tracker, a full service Unemployment Cost Control provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Kendall as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer.

“I am incredibly excited to pair Unemployment Tracker’s cutting-edge technology with our unmatched subject matter expertise to provide our clients with a truly customer-centric and efficient Unemployment Cost Management Program,” said Josh. “Our goal is to alleviate the administrative burden on our clients and help reduce their only controllable tax. We aim to show businesses that they don't have to accept higher unemployment taxes as a necessary cost of running their operations. We're here to show them what a better solution looks like!""

Bringing 20 years of experience in Unemployment Cost Management and a proven track record of success in managing complex operations, Josh is tasked with accelerating growth, and driving operational excellence. He is a proven leader and has an extensive track record of managing multiple lines of business while driving revenue while working in the Unemployment Cost Management, Employment Verification and Tax Credit industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh Kendall to the Unemployment Tracker team as our new Chief Operating Officer, “ said Shannon Scott, CEO of Unemployment Tracker. “ Josh has a proven ability to streamline processes, increase efficiency, and drive results, and we are confident that he will play a key role in our continued success.”

Josh has experience assisting employers with UI tax in all industries including retail, hospitality, staffing, education, healthcare, manufacturing, and federal & state government. He possesses extensive experience in all areas of Unemployment Cost Management including claims processing, client training, benefit charge auditing, authorization (POA) management, tax reporting, M&A advisory services, and all aspects of UI tax management. He is an active participant in UI industry programs such as the American Payroll Association, National Association of State Workforce Agencies, Unemployment Workers Compensation Strategy Services, and Society for Human Resource Management.

Josh is a Nashville native and holds a Bachelors in Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University with an emphasis in Finance & Economics.



About Unemployment Tracker:

Powered by Trak: Trak's award-winning Unemployment Tracker technology is the only Third Party Administrator that is live on all six SIDES exchanges. We have numerous integrated partners in all industries and a scalable technology team to build new integrations quickly. Unemployment Tracker offers their claims tracking software and full service claims management as your appointed TPA.