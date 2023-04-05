Loyalty™ Academy Nearing 700 Certified Loyalty Marketing Professionals™ Worldwide in Q2 2023

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loyalty Academy™, the education platform of the Wise Marketer Group, experienced strong growth in Q1 2023 and anticipates continued strong performance in its Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) community by June end 2023. Q1 growth was driven by completion of successful public certification workshops in Dubai and Amsterdam. Q2 growth will result from 3 in-person workshops in Asia Pacific (AP) and North & West Africa (N&WA) regions alongside uptake for its on-demand online course offerings.
“Under the leadership of Mike Capizzi, our Dean, and Margaret Meraw, our Executive Director, our CLMP community has grown tremendously since its origins just over 5 years ago” noted Bill Hanifin, CEO of Wise Marketer Group, and added “Presence in market is critical and our CLMP ™ workshop hosts have enabled designation opportunities within 5 continents worldwide.”
Strategic partners of the Loyalty Academy™ are leading loyalty and customer marketing service providers, such as Epsilon for the next 2 workshops in AP region and 2WLS in the N&WA region, that support this expansion and access to designated loyalty education. CLMP™ credentials indicate an understanding of loyalty as a discipline at a professional standard that is recognized globally and to-date there are 610 CLMPs™ worldwide.
Over the next 90 days CLMP™ workshops are being held in:
• Australia on May 16-18 where senior faculty will be in Melbourne for the countries first CLMP™ workshop with sponsorship from Epsilon, Gratifii, Incentive Solutions, and Points4Purpose and media partner support from Loyalty Central. Learn more and register at loyaltyacademy.org/clmp-australia
• Singapore May 23-25 where senior faculty will deliver Southeast Asia’s first CLMP™ workshop with Epsilon sponsorship once again. Learn more and register at loyaltyacademy.org/clmp-singapore
• Morocco on June 20-23 where senior faculty and 2WLS will be in Casablanca to bring the CLMP™ workshop to Northern Africa. Learn more and register at loyaltyacademy.org/clmp-morocco
The Loyalty Academy will announce North American and other regional workshops in the coming months. Follow us on LinkedIn at Loyalty Academy or The Wise Marketer and/or subscribe to The Wise Marketer’s newsletter to easily learn more.
About the Wise Marketer Group
The Wise Marketer Group (WMG) is customer loyalty marketing media and education company. WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer.com (TWM) as the global source for unbiassed customer loyalty news, research, and insights and is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty having served this industry over 15+ years. Loyalty Academy™ is owned and operated by WMG, providing a proprietary, practitioner-based curriculum for global loyalty education through digital and in-person learning formats. The Loyalty Academy™ is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP™) designation.
