Vouchr Launches Greeting Card Shopify App, Just in Time for Mother's Day

Designed for flower and gift stores, the app allows merchants to offer their gift-buying customers personalized greeting cards to include with their gift.
— Suresh Bhat
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Mother's Day just around the corner, Vouchr, a leading provider of digital gifting solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its Greeting Card Shopify App. Designed for flower stores, chocolate shops, and other ecommerce stores that sell gifts for special occasions, the app allows merchants to offer their gift-buying customers a personalized greeting card plus a digital message to include with their gift.
The Greeting Card Shopify App is the perfect tool for ecommerce store owners who want to offer a personalized shopping experience to their customers while generating more revenue. Merchants can charge customers an extra fee for including a printed greeting card with their gift purchase. This provides an easy and effective way to generate additional revenue, while also offering a unique and personalized touch to customers' gifts.
"We're excited to launch our Greeting Card Shopify App just in time for Mother's Day," said Suresh Bhat, co-founder of Vouchr. "With the ability to offer personalized greeting cards and digital messages, merchants can provide a unique and memorable gift-buying experience for their customers, helping them stand out from the competition."
The app offers over 1000+ premade greeting card designs to choose from, as well as the ability for gift-buying customers to create their own personalized greeting by adding a video greeting, camera-roll images, and notes. Merchants can also fully customize the premade designs or create their own from scratch, allowing them to fully brand the greeting cards and digital messages to match their store's image and messaging.
In addition to providing a unique and personalized touch to Mother's Day and other gifts, the Greeting Card Shopify App also includes a feature to add a discount code in the digital message sent to the gift recipient, which can help turn gift recipients into new customers.
"We believe that our Greeting Card Shopify App is the perfect tool for merchants looking to make Mother's Day and other giving occasions, extra special for their customers," said Bhat. "With our app, merchants can offer a personalized and memorable gift-buying experience, while also generating additional revenue and turning gift recipients into new customers."
