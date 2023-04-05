Author Cecilio Navarro Jr. Shares His Experiences Working with Army and Air Force Exchange Service in Autobiography

In his 2021 book, Providential Endowment: Working with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Philippines native Cecilio N. Navarro Jr. shares his impressive journey to build a better life for himself and his family in an inspiring tale that spans the world.

Since 1895, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) has served the enlisted military and their families with tax-free goods and services at exclusive military pricing as a retailer located on bases around the world. The Exchange operates more than 4,900 locations worldwide, and author Cecilio Navarro Jr. grew up near the Exchange on Clark Air Force Base in central Luzon, Philippines.

Though his father had only a sixth-grade education, Cecilio knew he had some impressive footsteps to follow because his father became both a schoolteacher and the base’s post Exchange manager.

When his father passed away, Navarro Jr. drew on his faith and applied for a job at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. He landed the job and then spent 39 years working with steadfast dedication to his fellow employees and the people they serve. During his tenure at the Exchange, Cecilio represented many employees who faced termination and even ran for union president in the hopes of protecting more workers.

Chasing success

Navarro Jr. was one of the first employees from the Philippines Exchange to receive special immigrant status. His lifetime of exemplary work made it possible for him to move to the United States.

His new home was not without its own struggles, however. Cecilio didn’t let the fact that he had to feed a family of four on wages of just $4.25 per hour stop him from striving towards ambition and something more. Through it all, he maintained an upbeat attitude as he chased success.

The journey of a lifetime

Navarro Jr. shared the story of how a job at the Exchange near his home in the Philippines led him to the United States and then to Germany at the pinnacle of his career. He witnessed the Cold War's end and the Berlin Wall's momentous fall.

After retiring from his role as a field accountant for the Exchange, Navarro Jr. lived in Oakley, California until his passing in January of 2022. Delve into his memories and experiences as a four-decade employee of the AAFES in his autobiography, Providential Endowment: Working with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

