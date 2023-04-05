TrainingMask releases the results of its latest clinical study by MDPI (The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public health), which shows that using Elevation Training Masks (ETMs) as part of an 8-week High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) program significantly improves breathing performance. The masks are perfect for athletes to improve their conditioning, strength, and breathing power.

TrainingMask, a leading provider of high-altitude training masks, has announced the results of its latest clinical study, which reveal a range of significant improvements in breathing performance. The study applied a novel approach to investigate the efficacy of using Elevation Training Mask (ETMs) as part of an 8-week High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) program. The results demonstrate that using ETMs at appropriate resistive breathing levels is a safe and cost-effective way to enhance performance in healthy athletes without costly altitude training.

The study of 50 young male Saudi athletes showed that ETM uses significantly improved pulmonary function, VO2 peak, peak power output (PPO), cardiorespiratory fitness, lung function, and hematological variables. The findings suggest that ETMs are an effective way to enhance athletic performance without costly altitude training.

TrainingMask's Elevation training mask, including the Training Mask 3.0, is designed to fortify respiratory conditioning and stamina with six on-the-fly conditioning levels suitable for any experience level. The Training Mask 3.0 focuses on improving exercise, fitness, and workload equilibrium and is the only performance breathing trainer backed by multiple clinical studies.

The Training Mask 3.0 is designed to bring performance breathing to training sessions, improving fitness and workload equilibrium. The mask has six on-the-fly conditioning levels suitable for any level of experience. TrainingMask's multi-level resistance technology enables users to condition their lungs to endure intense workouts and routines by adding friction to inhaled air.

“I came home one day to get some training, and one of my friends told me to try Training Mask. I thought, 'This is a little different than I expected.' But after three days of working out with it, I noticed my wind was getting that much better, and I was like 'It Works". - Marshawn Lynch.

The mask is lightweight, comfortable, and durable, with breathable materials, ensuring it stays in place no matter how much the wearer moves. Users can focus on their breathing and performance without hassles, making it the perfect tool for improving strength.

The brand TrainingMask offers a range of high-quality training masks in different colors and sizes, including the Training Mask 2.0 and the Training Mask 3.0. The covers are easy to use, provide a sealed fit for optimal functional breathing, and are proudly made in the USA. TrainingMask is the only performance breathing trainer backed by clinical studies, making it the new standard for resistance training.

In conclusion, TrainingMask's latest clinical study demonstrates that using ETMs at appropriate resistive breathing levels is a safe and cost-effective way to enhance performance in healthy athletes without costly altitude training. The Training Mask 3.0, with its multi-level resistance technology, provides the perfect tool for athletes looking to improve their power. The TrainingMask’s found on their website are easy to use, comfortable, and made of durable, breathable materials, ensuring optimal performance during workouts.

