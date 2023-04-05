Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

Addressing the meeting, President Emomali Rahmon said:

- Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, welcome to Tajikistan. Mutual relations between our peoples have an ancient history and good traditions. It is gratifying that today our interstate ties are developing in many areas. We attach great importance to the further strengthening of these relations in all formats.

Today, I am ready to discuss with you the state and prospects of mutual relations between our countries, as well as international and regional issues.

Welcome again. I wish you a pleasant time in our country.

President Ilham Aliyev said: Thank you, Emomali Sharifovich. First off, thank you for the invitation. I am very glad to come again to brotherly, friendly Tajikistan.

As you noted, relations between our countries are based on good history, and I am sure, very good future. We cooperate in many areas both on an international arena, within international institutions, and of course, in a bilateral format. There are very good prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, industry and transport. Of course, we will discuss it thoroughly. Members of the delegations will also have active discussions. I am sure that the results of the visit will be successful. We will define the next program of joint activity.

Thank you once again for your hospitality.

President Emomali Rahmon: Thank you very much.