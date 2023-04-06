Avaamo launches Avaamo GPT, a generative AI solution designed specifically for the enterprise

Conversational AI Innovator Leads the Way with a safe & secure solution for Integrating Large Language Models into the enterprise.
Avaamo GPT acts as a safety net to strip interactions of sensitive data, profanity and to test for accuracy - mitigating the risk to enterprises while integrating human feedback at every step.”
— Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO & Co-founder, Avaamo
LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the global leader in Conversational AI, today launched Avaamo GPT. Designed specifically for the enterprise, Avaamo GPT provides a secure and safe access point for GPT technology to be deployed in the enterprise and enhancing the employee or customer experience.
Avaamo GPT is built take advantage of advances in LLMs (large language Models like GPT-4) to be effectively deployed in the enterprise, safely and securely. Combined with Avaamo’s award winning Conversational AI platform, Avaamo GPT offers a straightforward way to combine new AI advances in LLMs with enterprise specific content, workflows, and guardrails to deploy at scale.
As Conversational AI continues to transform businesses across industries, the demand for sophisticated language models like GPT is growing exponentially. However, concerns around data privacy and security have led many companies to hesitate when it comes to incorporating this technology into their operations.
"At Avaamo, we understand that businesses need reliable, safe, and secure access in order to leverage the full potential of LLMs (large Language Models) like GPT-4," said Ram Menon, Co-founder and CEO. "That's why we've developed a new product that provides enterprise-level security and privacy protection while allowing easy access to GPT technology."
With Avaamo GPT, enterprises can deploy conversational AI solutions to generate highly accurate and relevant responses to complex language-based queries without worrying about the risk of data breaches or unauthorized access. In addition to its security features, it integrates seamlessly with existing systems and workflows.
"This product excites us not only because of how immediately useful it could be but because we believe this is the most practical and safest path to deploying LLMs in the enterprise to enhance the Employee and Customer Experience," said Sriram Chakravarthy, Co-founder, and CTO. "Avaamo GPT acts as a safety net to strip interactions of sensitive data, profanity, and test for accuracy - making it easier to mitigate enterprise risk while integrating human feedback every step of the way."
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omnichannel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to automate and deliver exceptional self-service experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, drives call center automation and supports self-service experiences in HR, IT service desk, and customer service. Avaamo facilitates more than 2 billion self-service interactions annually in over 114 languages and dialects and integrates with over 200 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today. Visit avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is helping build the next-generation conversational enterprise.
