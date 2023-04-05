Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight federal budget investments in La Ronge, Saskatchewan

There were 2,229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,377 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will host an event in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future. A media availability will follow the event.
Media representatives interested in scheduling a one-on-one interview with Minister Hutchings are asked to contact Hugo Alvarez directly.
Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm (CST) / 4:00 pm (EDT)
Location:
Robertson Trading Ltd.
308 La Ronge Ave
La Ronge, SK
