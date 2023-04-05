Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight federal budget investments in La Ronge, Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will host an event in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future. A media availability will follow the event.

Media representatives interested in scheduling a one-on-one interview with Minister Hutchings are asked to contact Hugo Alvarez directly.

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm (CST) / 4:00 pm (EDT)

Location:

Robertson Trading Ltd.

308 La Ronge Ave

La Ronge, SK

