How ABSN Students Will Impact the Nursing Shortage

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine’s Hybrid Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing allows professionals with no previous nursing experience to change careers to become BSN-prepared nurses in 15 months to help address the workforce demand amid the nursing shortage.

As the population ages, there is an increased demand for healthcare services. By 2060, the number of Americans ages 65 years or older is expected to almost double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million. Additionally, Maine has the oldest population in the United States, with one in four residents over the age of 65. The Maine nursing shortage presents local challenges; however, the nursing shortage impacts communities nationwide, and the aging population further exacerbates the need for qualified and skilled nurses to provide care for the elderly.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine is addressing this need by offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program that allows students with a bachelor's degree in a non-nursing discipline to become a nurse in just 15 months. The format also makes it easier than ever for students to complete a flexible, accessible, and high-quality program. Students can complete their coursework from the comfort of their homes and then gain hands-on experience in a specially designed simulation lab as well as their clinicals.

This program is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a career change or looking to enter nursing. The Hybrid ABSN program not only provides students with the necessary clinical placement but also offers training at our new state-of-the-art simulation lab on campus. The innovative lab provides students with hands-on experience and prepares them for real-life situations they may face as nurses.

The nursing profession is still the most trusted profession in America, according to a Gallup poll. There has never been a better time to become a nurse as the demand for nurses continues to grow. With the aging baby boomer population and increased life expectancy, people will need healthcare services for extended periods, and nurses will be at the forefront of providing care.

The hybrid ABSN curriculum offers the coursework 100% online, with both synchronous and asynchronous formats, in addition to supervised direct patient care clinical training hours. Saint Joseph's College of Maine’s online accelerated nursing program has the potential to increase access to education for students based in rural areas. By allowing students to complete their coursework remotely, individuals who may have previously been unable to pursue nursing education due to distance or travel constraints can now access these programs from home. This not only increases access to education but also allows students to remain in their communities and contribute to the healthcare needs of their local area. Overall, this hybrid nursing program offers greater flexibility and opportunity for individuals seeking to pursue a career in nursing.

The program also includes two on-campus immersions, including hands-on skills training and high- and low-fidelity simulations in our brand-new Center for Nursing Innovation. As a result, you can build confidence in our program, considering graduates from our BSN demonstrate their readiness with exemplary first-time NCLEX-RN passing rates of over 90%.

At Saint Joseph's College of Maine, we pride ourselves on our dedicated support team. Our faculty believe that learning is most effective with a foundation of mutual respect, mentoring, and individual attention. Additionally, our staff helps students secure local preceptors and clinical sites for a seamless experience completing clinical rotation hours. Finally, our passionate and dedicated student success advisors actively guide students from application and enrollment through graduation.

With a growing demand for healthcare services and a shortage of nurses, this highly accessible program provides students with the necessary training and clinical placement to become competent and compassionate nurses. We are excited to welcome students to our program and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make on the Maine nursing shortage and beyond.

Learn more about Saint Joseph’s College of Maine’s Hybrid Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) by visiting the official website at: https://studyonline.sjcme.edu/programs/accelerated-bsn-online

