Hire G.I Hosting Naval Base San Diego & Camp Pendleton, Veteran Job Fairs - April 20th & April 21st

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES , April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire G.I.LLC is hosting two veteran job fairs one at Camp Pendleton on Thursday, April 20th and the other at Naval Base San Diego on Friday, April 21st. Both event times are 11 am – 1 p.m In-person and 3 pm – 5 pm Virtual.
Camp Pendleton event is located at Pacific View Conference Center (on the Base) - Bldg 202850, San Jacinto Rd. Oceanside, CA 92058
Naval Base San Deigo event is located at Scottish Rite Conference Center - 1895 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108
Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at these veteran job fairs. Numerous national & local employers from a variety of industry sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. The job fairs is open to Active Duty, Veterans, and Families.
Rated #1 For On-Base Hiring Events. Hire G.I. is 100% veteran and veteran family-owned and operated with a nationwide footprint matching military-friendly companies with a wide variety of diverse and specialized talent from the military.
