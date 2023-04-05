The 12 Finalists for Best Financial Influencer MAIA 2023 Announced Today

They come from all over the world, from Australia and Asia to Africa and America, but they all have one thing common - helping people learn about money!

These finalists come from every continent in the world, from Australia and Asia to Africa and America, but they all one thing in common. They are all helping their followers understand money better.” — Michael Gilmore

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards, the MAIAs, are very proud to announce the finalists of this year's Best Influencer Award.

After receiving twice as many entrants for this category as last year, the MAIAs team has whittled the final selection down to just 12.

Said Michael Gilmore, the MAIAs co-founder: "These finalists come from every continent in the world, from Australia and Asia to Africa and America – but they all one thing in common. They are all trying to help their followers get a better grasp of money, whether those followers are on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Facebook. As money gets increasingly complicated, and media becomes more and more immediate, these influencers are going to be on the front line of helping people. We have to meet people where they are."

Uniquely, the Best Influencer award is the only category of the Money Awareness and Inclusion awards decided by public vote.

Said Trudi Harris, MAIAs co-founder: "We believe that if we are going to make money better, we have to make sure everyone is invited. That means anyone from anywhere in the world can enter the awards, and anyone can vote for the best influencer. We want the public to tell us who helps them think about money better, who is talking their language, and who they think deserves to win."

The 12 finalists are:

1. Markia “The Money Plug” Brown

2. About That Wallet Podcast – Anthony Weaver

3. The Money Dad Podcast – Justin Chung

4. Financial Literacy with Adi

5. Lawrence Delva-Gonzalez

6. Kevin Matthews II – BuildingBread

7. Angeliki Savvidou

8. Akpatigbe Kodjo

9. Lady Ahorro

10. Money Playschool

11. Financial Literacy Bus

12. @moneywithjess – Jessica Irvine

The full list, with a link to the voting page, can be found on the MAIAs website: https://maiawards.org/insights/the-12-finalists-for-best-financial-influencer-maia-2023/

The winner of the Best Influencer MAIA 2023 will be announced on May 17th, along with the winners of all the other MAIAs for this year. Find out more by registering at https://maiawards.org/contact/

About the MAIAs:

Founded by Michael Gilmore and Trudi Harris, the MAIAs were devised as the first global body aiming to solve the problem of weak financial literacy experienced all over the world, by finding and celebrating the best solutions aimed at ‘making money better’ for people. Contact michael@maiawards.org for more details.