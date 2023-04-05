Zuar Honored With 2023 Best Places to Work Award

This award is a reflection of how every person at Zuar creates one of the best places to work.”
— Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Intelligence Group has announced the winners of its 2023 Best Places to Work award program, which identifies the organizations doing all they can to improve performance by challenging their employees in fun and engaging work environments. Zuar, an Austin-based technology company, is one of only 28 organizations being honored with this award.
The Business Intelligence Group is honoring these companies for helping their employees accelerate their careers, knowledge and performance. Zuar has achieved this recognition based on direct, anonymous feedback provided from its staff to the awards administrator.
“Employee satisfaction and engagement are more important than ever as we continue to evolve our work schedules and locations,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The Best Places to Work rewards those who are putting those metrics ahead of others to improve their business. Congratulations to all of the winners.”
When asked “Overall, how satisfied are you with your organization/employer?” Zuar employees rate their satisfaction at a phenomenal 9.3 out of 10.
“One of our core values is that We Win Together. Since we’re fully remote, it can be challenging to see the impact that you have on a daily basis and to feel that sense of belonging,” said Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar. “You cannot overcome that challenge alone. It takes every member of the team both contributing and recognizing the contributions of others. This award is a reflection of how every person at Zuar creates one of the best places to work.”
About Zuar
Zuar is an Inc. 5000 business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. The firm’s Mitto solution gets data flowing from hundreds of potential sources into a single destination for analytics. Zuar also provides white-label Tableau solutions that allow companies to monetize their data and provide secure dashboard access to each audience they serve. For more information visit www.zuar.com.
