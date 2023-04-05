Oxford Web Design Agency Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Oxford Web Design Celebrates 25th Anniversary | Rare Form

Rare Form, a leading Oxford web design agency, is celebrating our 25th anniversary of making epic websites, apps, and digital marketing.

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We're thrilled to share that Rare Form New Media, a leading web design agency in Oxford, is celebrating our 25th anniversary. Since 1998, our team has been dedicated to delivering innovative web design & digital solutions to clients in Oxford, and around the world. We've been at the forefront of the web, providing cutting-edge services that have helped businesses reach and engage their audiences with websites, apps, & marketing that works.

Rare Form was founded by Jean Paldan in 1998, in Plymouth, Michigan. She moved to Oxford, England and grew with a team of creative thinkers who saw the potential of the internet and wanted to harness its power for businesses. Over the past 25 years, we've evolved to meet the changing needs of the digital landscape, constantly adapting to new technologies and trends to help our clients succeed.

"Our 25th anniversary is a significant milestone, and we couldn't have achieved it without the support of our clients, partners, and team," said Jean Paldan, CEO and founder of Rare Form. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with so many incredible brands over the years and look forward to continuing to help them achieve their digital marketing goals in the years ahead."

At Rare Form, we offer a wide range of services, including web design and WordPress website design, search engine optimization (SEO), graphic design, app development, digital marketing,, and more. Our clients come from various industries, including healthcare, technology, finance, and hospitality, among others.

As part of our 25th-anniversary celebration, we’ve been rolling out a rebrand and website refresh over the past year. We're also hosting a series of events throughout the year to thank our clients, partners, and team members.

So, cheers to 25 years and many more to come. Thanks for being a part of our journey of awesome.

About Rare Form New Media:

Rare Form is a full service web design & digital marketing agency based in central Oxford. Since 1998, we've been providing innovative digital solutions to clients around the world. For more information, check out our website at https://www.rareformnewmedia.com/